Peter Naughton's Notebook: Eyecatchers and horses to follow from the TV presenter and tipster

Alchemystique exploited a very favourable rating (57) to produced a phenomenal result for my followers (50/1) when making a winning handicap debut over 1m4f at Lingfield on Monday.

Joseph Tuite's unexposed four-year-old dwelt at the start but made rapid headway to lead six furlongs out.

She was clear by the home turn and kept on well inside the final furlong. Positive tactics were the key to success and this filly can probably defy a rise or two granted similar front-running duties.

The strong stayer is a well bred daughter of Authorized and showed a bit of ability in bumpers but had been beaten three times on the all-weather before this winning performance.

Set Point lost his chance at the start of the extended 1m4f handicap at Chester on Thursday.

Well drawn in stall two, the well bred son of Sea The Stars, who looks well handicapped, wasn't quickly away and was unable to find a handy pitch around the first two turns.

James Doyle had no option but to sit and suffer before making a bold move on the outside as the pace quickened three-out.

Wide again into the home turn, the top weight was unable to close on enterprisingly-ridden Love Is Golden but deserves more chances off his mark.

Set Point was only four lengths behind Maximal in a conditions race at Newbury last month and that 92-rated colt was beaten just a length in the Listed Dee Stakes on this card.

In the evening, Frankly Mr Shankly ran a mighty race against the front-running bias when a close second in the 1m2f handicap at Chelmsford. Olly Murphy's tongue-tied four-year-old was drawn in stall seven but could not quite reel-in Maori Knight (stall four), who received a fine ride in a prominent position from Jamie Spencer.

Frankly Mr Shankly raced in midfield and was pushed along over two-out before making headway to go second inside the final furlong.

However, this card had been dominated by front-runners, so keep with him in the short term.

The runner-up won over course and distance last year when trained by Michael Bell and ran well when third behind progressive Classical Wave and Khatm over this trip at Lingfield fifty days ago.

I was cheering Notebook horse Envol De La Cour at (14/1) in the extended 2m4f handicap hurdle at Southwell on Tuesday but he was beaten a head by the blinkered Brummie Boys.

Brendan Powell's mount took a keen hold when held up in rear but made smooth headway on the home turn.

Leading approaching the last, he edged left on the run-in and Powell dropped a rein briefly when bumped in the final half-furlong.

The selection kept on but lost narrowly. Blinkers would be unnecessary for this strong traveller but cheekpieces might aid concentration in the closing stages.

The winner of three races in France, Envol De La Cour joined the Notebook three runs ago and produced profit just two starts later at 10/1 at Market Rasen.

Looking ahead, Hundred Isles is worth a bet at Newmarket on Friday, or Carlisle on Monday. I presented Racing TV from Nottingham last month, when the selection was particularly impressive in a extended 1m handicap. Mick Channon's highly progressive four-year-old made all at Chelmsford two weeks earlier but took a lead in the Nottingham race before finding a very good turn of foot. I interviewed winning jockey Charles Bishop afterwards and he revealed: " We were very confident he'd defy the rise in the weights. He's a jockey's dream and can progress through the grades."

He won despite the dry ground that night but connections will be delighted by so much recent rain, as they believe the imposing gelding will be even better with give underfoot.