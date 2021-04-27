Peter Naughton's Notebook: Eyecatchers and horses to follow from the TV presenter and tipster

Dulas ran a mighty race when backed at big prices to finish a close second in the 7f handicap at Haydock on Saturday.

Racing in mid-division the four-year-old was showing the benefit of a gelding operation on this return from 171 days off.

A winner over 6f in a novice at two, the classy son of Raven's Pass finished lame at Kempton in November when last seen.

Lightly raced, he should prove very effective off marks in the 80s.

On the same card, the 6f handicap looked a competitive renewal and Soul Seeker was the subject of sustained support.

The four-year-old son of Oasis Dream was unsuccessful in five starts in Ireland and this was his second start for David O'Meara, who has a reputation for improving imports.

He needed the run when well beaten at Redcar three weeks ago when wearing cheekpieces.

The headgear was dispatched and the lightly raced gelding looks well handicapped off 69. Chasing the leaders, he was pushed along two-out and ridden to challenge over a furlong from home but failed by only half a length to pass consistent mare Camachess; recent Thirsk winner Ustath was third.

Soul Seeker is worth following in the short term.

Darvel can surely win off his opening handicap rating of 82 having put in good late work when second to Longlai in the extended 7f handicap at Beverley on Thursday.

Racing for the first time since being gelded, Kevin Stott's mount was confidently ridden in rear before making ground on the outside in the home straight.

Closing with every stride, he was no match for Richard Hannon's winner, who was also returning from a gelding operation.

The runner-up will improve on this first start in 223 days.

Darvel justified favourtism over 6f on his second start last term but faced stiff tasked in Group and Listed races on his two subsequent starts at two.

In the same race, State Of Bliss ran with encouragement on his handicap bow off 84 to keep on for third.

Sent to the front by Joe Fanning, the son of Gleneagles showed good pace and a fine attitude when headed over two-out.

He might benefit from a step up in trip having kept on well on the stiff climb to the line.

A brother to a Listed winner, State Of Bliss improved when making all at Chester in September but was well held when second under a penalty back there on his only other start.

Bred to improve, this colt could be winning soon.

On Wednesady, El Jefe was desperately unlucky when caught in the final strides of the second division of the 2m handicap hurdle at Perth.

This unexposed four-year-old was racing keenly against his elders in the early stages but and I was particularly impressed with the way he came back on the bridle and closed on the leaders immediately after a bad error on the far side. Travelling on the bridle all the way up the home straight, Nathan Moscrop's mount appeared to have the race won after the last but was caught by similarly unexposed Mr Melda.

El Jefe looked well handicapped off his opening mark of 104 and although he'll go up for this neck defeat (front two fifteen lengths clear), he can surely win soon, especially when settling better.

A faster pace in a better race would help.