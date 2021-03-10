Peter Naughton's Notebook: Eyecatchers and horses to follow from the TV presenter and tipster

Royal Guard showed plenty of promise when third in the 5f maiden at Southwell on Tuesday.

Richard Fahey's three-year-old son of Holy Roman Emperor ran well when third at Catterick over 6f on debut but could never get involved when well beaten at Redcar in testing conditions on his only other start last term.

Gelded since and reappearing after 192 days off, he dropped in trip on this Fibresand debut, was slowly into stride and outpaced after two furlongs.

Still with plenty to do at halfway, Paul Hanagan's mount kept on well from a furlong out and ran strongly through the line.

The former dual champion jockey reported he hung left-handed throughout.

Keep with Royal Guard, especially when back up in trip in handicaps.

Haul Away showed the benefit of a wind operation when third in the extended 2m4f handicap hurdle at Newbury on Saturday.

Nicky Henderson's eight-year-old was sporting his usual cheekpieces and although slowly into stride and pushed along after the start, he soon led. Pushed along, the gelding responded well to pressure and extended his lead before three-out.

Headed two furlongs from home, the son of Stowaway plugged on gamely behind well fancied Always Resolute and Eaton Hill.

He is lightly raced since winning in the autumn of 2018 and this performance will have increased confidence.

Similarly, One For You also improved for a wind operation and made a winning handicap debut over 2m5f at Ludlow on Thursday. Philip Hobbs' hurdler, who was wearing a first-time tongue-tie, was coaxed to the front by a thoughtful Tom O'Brien and had ears pricked crossing the line. Still a little green, this unexposed six-year-old can improve on this confidence-restoring success.

Across the card, Eaglehill travelled like a well treated horse in the extended 2m5f handicap chase at Taunton.

Olly Murphy's seven-year-old won off 3lb lower over hurdles at Hereford but is bred for fences. The son of Blue Bresil hadn't been seen since pulled up on his chase debut at Lingfield in November but looked much-improved here and can likely progress having eased past rivals after the last.

Looking ahead, Dostal Phil can return to form in the 2m novices' limited handicap chase at Sandown on Friday.

The eight-year-old son of Coastal Path had his chance ruined in the early stages in a similar race over course and distance last month.

Hampered by the first-fence fall of Antunes, Philip Hobbs' gelding lacked fluency afterwards but perhaps his confidence was affected. Connections had been keen to switch to fencing and will have been pleased with the weather forecast-he goes very well in testing conditions. A return to the form of his Newbury success in January would make him a serious player.