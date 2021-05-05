Peter Naughton's Notebook: Eyecatchers and horses to follow from the TV presenter and tipster

Soul Seeker produced instant profit for the Notebook in the 5f apprentice riders' handicap at Pontefract on Wednesday.

David O'Meara's four-year-old exploited a front-runners' bias on good to firm ground when able to race off the same mark as when second over 6f four days earlier.

He found plenty when ridden out and his new trainer has quicky found the key since importing Soul Seeker from Ireland. He followed up at Hamilton on Sunday too.

I was cheering fellow Notebook horse Envol De La Cour at 14-1 in the extended 2m4f handicap hurdle at Southwell on Tuesday but he was beaten a head by the blinkered Brummie Boys.

Brendan Powell's mount took a keen hold when held up in rear but made smooth headway on the home turn.

Leading approaching the last, the gelding edged left on the run-in and Powell dropped a rein briefly when bumped in the final half-furlong.

He kept on but lost narrowly. Blinkers would be unnecessary for this strong traveller but cheekpieces might aid concentration in the closing stages.

Envol De La Cour joined the Notebook three runs ago and produced profit just two starts later at 10-1 at Market Rasen. Although not straightforward, he's cleary well handicapped.

Zabeel Champion has produced fabulous profits since joining the Notebook and Mark Johnston's improving four-year-old added to those funds in the 1m4f handicap at Newmarket on Sunday.

This relentless galloper won twice at Newmarket last term and continued his progression with two successes at Ripon.

This observer believes Zabeel Champion has been winning despite small fields and slowly-run races and can he can take the next step up the ladder granted a true gallop, especially in a bigger field.

I interviewed the trainer's wife and assistant Deirdre on Racing TV at Pontefract on Wednesday and she revealed: " He's a wonderful horse with a laid-back attitude-he is so relaxed." This fine son of Poet's Voice stays very well and to be winning a handicap off 101 with so much mental maturity to come makes his a very exciting prospect for the summer.

Crossford produced immediate rewards for the Notebook in the 1m three-year-old handicap at Newmarket on Saturday.

A fine second on his handicap debut first time out two weeks earlier over course and distance, Charlie Hills' rapidly improving son of Dawn Approach easily defied a 3lb rise.

Stablemate and fellow Notebook horse Pogo won this race at 14-1 two years ago and followed up at York's Ebor meeting at 12-1 three months later.

Crossford could do the same.

Looking ahead, Aaddeey should benefit from the step up to 1m4f at Ascot on Saturday. The selection was very unlucky when beaten in a photo over 1m2f at Newbury last month and can build on that reappearance.

Simon & Ed Crisford's classy four-year-old was running for the first time since being gelded and returning from 188 days off with a lenient rating of 85.

He won at short odds at Nottingham on his second start but wasn't suited by a stamina test in soft ground at Yarmouth on his final start at two. Dwelling at the start in the Newbury race, he switched right and was pushed along to make steady headway on the outside over three-out.

Drifting left in the final furlong, the quality son of New Approach kept on gamely but was narrowly denied by similarly unexposed and well treated Flyin' Solo.

Aaddeey might have won with a more direct line to the winning post but should be winning his share of races this term.