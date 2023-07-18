Persian Dreamer to be aimed at Group One prizes

Amo Racing’s Persian Dreamer will have Group One aspirations when she returns in the autumn following her game success in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket last week.

Trained by Dominic Ffrench Davis, the two-year-old highlighted her potential when storming to success over five furlongs on debut, but failed to add to her tally in both the Marygate Stakes at York and the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot. However, she looked much more at home when upped to six furlongs at the Royal meeting and built on that fourth-placed effort to thrive on the July Course, benefitting from rain-eased ground to strike at Group Two level. Having got not only herself, but also her handler off the mark in Group company, connections are now eyeing top-table competition later in the year. “It was a fabulous day for all concerned,” said Ffrench Davis. “She’s great and we’re very happy with her and we’re now looking forward to having a crack at a Group One with her. It may be a little later on and she has come out of her race very well. She appreciates a bit of cut in the ground and when she does get it, her returns from her races are much better.”