Richard Fahey’s colt is already a Royal Ascot winner and having met trouble in running at Goodwood, went to France last time out to win the Group One Prix Morny at Deauville.

Behind him that day were the Alan King-trained Asymmetric and Richard Hannon’s Armor and that pair take him on again.

Go Bears Go has another crack at Group One company for David Loughnane. He won the Railway Stakes at the Curragh and was then beaten into third by Hugo Palmer’s Ebro River in the Phoenix Stakes last time.

While Ebro River is absent on this occasion due to the quick ground, Ger Lyons’ Dr Zempf, second in the Phoenix, and Fozzy Stack’s Castle Star, who was second in the Railway and fourth in the Phoenix, both run.

Flying Childers winner Caturra, the Aidan O’Brien pair of HMS Endeavour and New York City and Michael O’Callaghan’s Twilight Jet complete the field.