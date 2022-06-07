After registering a narrow verdict over Go Bears Go in the five-furlong Norfolk Stakes 12 months ago, the Ardad colt went on to claim successive Group Ones over six furlongs in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes.

A comeback victory over seven furlongs in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury encouraged connections to have a crack at the 2000 Guineas – and while he was not disgraced in being beaten just over six lengths into seventh place, Fahey feels the Rowley Mile Classic exposed his stamina limitations.

“We tried him in the Guineas and I think I was quoted as saying we were just trying to stretch the elastic band too far. I’m more comfortable training him as a sprinter than I was a miler and he’s probably happier what I’m doing with him now,” Fahey told Sky Sports Racing.

“It was an extremely difficult decision (to run in the Guineas). We all had a chat and rolled the dice. We weren’t missing anything by having a go and while I’m not saying I’m pleased we had a go, it’s taken the question mark away from whether he stays a mile or not.

“He’s in great order. He worked on Sunday and we were delighted with him. We’re really looking forward to the race.”

The Musley Bank handler has adjusted Perfect Power’s training regime ahead of his return to six furlongs on Friday week and could not be happier with how he has been performing on the gallops.