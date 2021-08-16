Sporting Life
Perfect Power prevails in the Norfolk Stakes
Perfect Power prevails in the Norfolk Stakes

Perfect Power camp eye Middle Park next

By Sporting Life
11:43 · MON August 30, 2021

Perfect Power is on course for the Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket next month, after opening his Group One account in Deauville’s Prix Morny.

The Richard Fahey-trained colt showed impressive acceleration to land the spoils by a length and a quarter from Trident.

That emphatic triumph made up for an unlucky run in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, and was a return to the form he showed in winning the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“He looks like being a decent horse. Any horse that quickens like that has got a huge advantage over anything else,” said Bruce Raymond, racing manager to owner Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum.

“I think he was a bit unlucky in the Richmond. They didn’t go much pace, and poor Paul (Hanagan) couldn’t get anywhere. He got stopped wherever he went – and then the race was over.

“I expected him to beat all those that ran in the Richmond. It was good.

“It will be the Middle Park next, and then we’ll see about next year.”

