The talented seven year old, is one of six entries received for the extended two mile contest, which has also attracted fellow Grade One-winning hurdler Monmiral from the Paul Nicholls yard.

Since securing the second of his Grade One triumphs in the 2019 Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle at Aintree a month after his Cheltenham Festival success, the gelded son of Motivator has been restricted to just four starts.

Having missed the last two Jump seasons, Pentland Hills made his first start in 927 days a successful one returned to the Flat at Haydock Park last month when getting up close home to land the Lee Thomas Christy Handicap over a mile and three quarters.

Henderson said: “The plan is to probably run him at Huntingdon but we have to school him over fences here on Thursday. We need enough rain down here to be able to do that. If I can’t do that it might make me a bit nervous about going on Sunday.

“It was great to see him come back and win at Haydock after having such a long time off.

“He did well to get his head in front as it didn’t all go to plan but he is ready to go back over jumps now.”