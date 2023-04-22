The maidens on Newbury's card on Saturday have been used as a springboard by some talented performers and our man highlights five well-bred three-year-olds to note.

Newbury’s card on Saturday is best known for featuring the traditional Guineas trials, the Fred Darling and the Greenham, but often just as informative are the maidens later in the afternoon which tend to throw up some very good three-year-olds. Both races, one over a mile (which in the past has often ended up being split into two divisions) and the other over a mile and three furlongs, are restricted to horses which haven’t run more than twice. The first division of the mile contest last year was won by My Prospero, who ended up as one of the best three-year-old colts of the season when third in the Champion Stakes, and runner-up Thesis won the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot. Falmouth Stakes winner Snow Lantern began her season winning one of the divisions in 2021, while recent Lincoln winner Migration was runner-up in 2019. The placed horses in the middle-distance maiden last year, Ottoman Fleet and Lionel, both made up into smart performers, winning listed races at Newmarket and Goodwood respectively on their very next starts – Ottoman Fleet also winner of the Earl of Sefton Stakes at Newmarket this week - while the 2018 winner Young Rascal followed up in the Chester Vase.

Ottoman Fleet won the Earl of Sefton at Newmarket earlier this week

Here are five horses with interesting pedigrees to watch out for this Saturday... 3.50 1m Maiden SUGAR HILL Although he’s been gelded already, Sugar Hill is well related and is one of the few among the declarations to have had a run already this year, finishing fourth under hands and heels on his debut for Charlie Hills in a seven-furlong maiden on the polytrack at Lingfield last month. He’s by Invincible Spirit and closely related to a couple of winners by Oasis Dream, including Bottom Bay, a useful handicapper who stayed a mile and a quarter. While his dam never ran, she’s a full sister to Sariska who began her three-year-old season finishing fourth in the Fred Darling on this card but, despite being by Pivotal, went on to excel over a mile and a half, winning the Oaks and Irish Oaks. Sariska’s useful half-sister Gull Wing has been the more successful of the pair at stud, producing the Dante winner Wings of Desire, the Park Hill winner The Lark and, best of the lot, King George runner-up Eagle Top who made a winning debut in the 11-furlong maiden on this card. There’s temperament in the family too, but Sugar Hill should appreciate the extra furlong.

TO CATCH A THIEF To Catch A Thief, a home-bred colt for Anthony Oppenheimer, looks interesting on his debut in the mile maiden. He’s by his owner’s dual Champion Stakes winner Cracksman and a half-sister to Queen of The Skies, a useful mile and a quarter winner last season, out of Westwiththenight who was also useful, and a dual winner over a mile for To Catch A Thief’s trainer William Haggas, successful with My Prospero last year. Westwiththenight is a half-sister to the Ribblesdale winner and Oaks third Frankly Darling (by Cracksman’s sire Frankel) and this is also the family of Oppenheimer’s other top-class colt Golden Horn, as To Catch A Thief’s grandam Hidden Hope, winner of the Cheshire Oaks, is a half-sister to that colt’s dam. However he fares first time over a mile, he’s bred to stay further in due course.

4.20 1m3f Maiden ASTRODOME This race is being run this year as the Too Darn Hot Darley Maiden Stakes which would make Astrodome a very appropriate winner as he is trained, like Too Darn Hot, by John Gosden and is also out of the Musidora winner So Mi Dar, a sister to Too Darn Hot, the champion two-year-old in 2018 and winner of the Sussex Stakes at three. So Mi Dar and Too Darn Hot are among no fewer than seven siblings with Timeform ratings of 100 or more out of the very smart racemare up to a mile and a half Dar Re Mi, she too trained by Gosden. By Sea The Stars, Derby entry Astrodome is So Mi Dar’s second foal and fetched 1.2m guineas when selling at Tattersalls as a yearling. He fared best of the newcomers and shaped encouragingly in the very testing conditions when third in a maiden at Doncaster earlier in the month and looks sure to progress from that.

KLONDIKE The unraced William Haggas colt Klondike was another very expensive yearling, at 600,000 guineas, and as you would expect from that price-tag has an eye-catching pedigree. He’s a Galileo half-brother to two winners by Dubawi with surprisingly very different distance aptitudes; the useful handicapper Out From Under won twice over seven furlongs last season but his full brother Kemari stays twice as far and is a former Queen’s Vase winner. Their smart dam Koora gained her biggest win in Newbury’s St Simon Stakes on heavy ground, following in the footsteps of her dam Kithanga who won the same race. Kithanga is also the dam of 2001 St Leger winner Milan (by Galileo’s sire Sadler’s Wells), underlining that stamina is the family’s strong suit. SAILING ON Even more closely related to a classic winner is the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained newcomer Sailing On, a son of New Approach and a brother to the 2013 Oaks winner Talent who herself went on to run well in the St Leger, finishing second to Leading Light. Talent has produced a winner at least as good as herself at stud, the French-trained filly Ambition, a Group 2 winner who was beaten a neck in the Prix Jean Romanet. Talent fared much better in the Oaks than her own dam Prowess, though the latter was a useful filly who took her chance at Epsom when still a maiden after finishing third in the Cheshire Oaks. Prowess also produced the very smart seven-furlong/mile winner Skilful whose wins included the Challenge Cup, a valuable handicap at Ascot.