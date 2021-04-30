Pedigree preview: The Guineas | A bloodstock viewpoint of the Newmarket Classics

Galileo won his only start at two over a mile but, unlike his half-brother Sea The Stars who won the 2000 Guineas, Galileo never raced over that short a distance again, going straight up in trip at three and racing only at a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half. It’s over those distances that his offspring are widely recognised to excel and, having sired his record fifth Derby winner with Serpentine last year, along with Oaks winner Love, it’s hard to argue otherwise.

Love won the 1000 Guineas along the way, though, and while Galileo is first and foremost a sire of middle-distance performers, his brilliant record in the two Guineas risks being overlooked. In fact, no stallion has sired more winners of either of the two races this century. Frankel, Gleneagles and Churchill are his three winners of the 2000 Guineas, while Galileo has a still better record in the 1000 Guineas, with Minding, Winter, Hermosa and Love winning four of the last five renewals.

Galileo’s influence in the 2000 Guineas is also felt strongly through his daughters who have been responsible for four of the last seven winners, namely Night of Thunder, Galileo Gold, Saxon Warrior and Magna Grecia. It looked as though Cabaret, the dam of Magna Grecia, had good prospects of a second 2000 Guineas winner but her Dewhurst winner St Mark’s Basilica was a notable absentee at the declaration stage.

That leaves Wembley – a son of Galileo – as the 2000 Guineas favourite. Raced only at seven furlongs last year, he was staying on well at the end of the Dewhurst to finish second and will be very well suited by the extra furlong. Wembley’s brother Johannes Vermeer ended up missing most of his three-year-old season after winning the Criterium International (then a seven-furlong contest) at two, but on his final start for Aidan O’Brien went close to winning the Melbourne Cup, beaten just half a length by Rekindling, trained by Joseph O’Brien.

Wembley’s stable-companion Battleground, by War Front, is the only runner in this year’s 2000 Guineas out of a daughter of Galileo – and not just any daughter. He’s the first foal out of Found, who was second in the Irish 1000 Guineas (she didn’t run at Newmarket) and went on to win the Breeders’ Cup Turf and, at four, the Arc when achieving a Timeform rating of 129.

Ballydoyle’s third runner Van Gogh is also out of a Group 1-winning mare as his dam Imagine, a half-sister to Derby winner Generous, went one better than Found in the Irish 1000 Guineas and followed up in the Oaks at Epsom. Van Gogh will be Imagine’s third foal to contest the 2000 Guineas, though neither Horatio Nelson nor Viscount Nelson ran much of a race in their attempts.

Dubawi was sent off the 11/8 favourite for the 2000 Guineas in 2005 but finished only fifth to Footstepsinthesand, though he did win the Irish 2000 Guineas instead. He has had more success in the race as a sire, however, being responsible for winners Makfi and Night of Thunder. Dubawi is also the sire of all three of Godolphin’s runners this year, Master of The Seas, One Ruler and Naval Crown. All three are winners at a mile already.

Perhaps the most interesting 2000 Guineas runner from a pedigree point of view is Shadwell’s Mutasaabeq as he’s out of Ghanaati, winner of the 1000 Guineas in 2009 and who went on to win the Coronation Stakes. It might be asking a lot for Mutasaabeq to win the 2000 Guineas on just his third start and on his first outing in a group race, but that’s exactly what his dam achieved when winning at Newmarket having won a maiden on her second start at two. If successful, Mutasaabeq wouldn’t be his family’s first 2000 Guineas winner, either. His grandam Sarayir, who ran in the 1000 Guineas herself (having had just the two starts at two, winning both), was a half-sister to, among others, the 1989 2000 Guineas winner Nashwan.

As for this year’s 1000 Guineas, backers of hot favourite Santa Barbara are relying on an even less experienced filly than Ghanaati was to make the leap from winning a maiden to winning a classic. While her ability has to be taken on trust at this stage, and her inexperience is a potential worry too, we know that Santa Barbara, who’s by Camelot, stays the trip and she’s certainly got the pedigree to be making an impact at this sort of level. Her half-sister Iridessa had achieved a lot more than Santa Barbara had when a leading contender for the 1000 Guineas two years ago after winning the Fillies’ Mile the previous autumn. Iridessa could finish only eighth in the Guineas behind the Fillies’ Mile runner-up Hermosa, but she went on to win the Pretty Polly Stakes, Matron Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf. Santa Barbara became the sibling of a second Breeders’ Cup winner last November when her half-brother Order of Australia won the Mile.

The next two fillies in the 1000 Guineas betting both have stamina doubts to overcome. Both Sacred and Alcohol Free showed plenty of speed at two, and their respective wins over seven furlongs in the Nell Gwyn and Fred Darling in recent weeks have gone some way to showing that they’re not just sprinters, but whether they can see out another furlong is another matter. Sacred’s dam won over an extended mile and a half in France which is encouraging, but she looked like taking more after her sire Exceed And Excel, a strong influence for speed, at two.

Alcohol Free’s sire No Nay Never didn’t race beyond seven furlongs, while her dam’s three wins in France were all at around the same trip. Saffron Beach, who was runner-up to Sacred in the Nell Gwyn, is another stepping up to a mile for the first time and, as a daughter of New Bay who was a high-class performer at up to a mile and a half in France, she looks a better bet to see out the extra furlong.