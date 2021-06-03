Pedigree guide to runners in the 2021 Cazoo Oaks at Epsom Down

By much more of a stamina influence than her dam’s previous foals, the useful mile and a quarter winner Real World and fairly useful staying handicapper Leoncavallo. Her dam Nafura was a useful handicapper who stayed a mile and a half and she’s a half-sister to several at least smart winners, notably Dubai Destination and Librettist who were both Group 1-winning milers for Godolphin, and the Cumberland Lodge Stakes winner Secret Number.

Galileo has sired four Oaks winners, all for Divinely’s trainer Aidan O’Brien, most recently Love last year. Pick of Divinely’s siblings is Found who became a high-class filly over middle distances, winning the Breeders’ Cup Turf at three and the Arc at four, but didn’t contest the Oaks as she remained at a mile in the first part of her three-year-old season, not trying a mile and a half until her first Arc bid later that year. Found is the pick of several repeat matings between Galileo and the Matron/Lockinge Stakes winner Red Evie – another sister Best In The World is the dam of Snowfall who is also in this line-up.

Frankel – Wadyhatta (Cape Cross)

850,000 guinea yearling. Bidding to become Frankel’s second Oaks winner after Anapurna two years ago. While she didn’t see out the Cheshire Oaks trip so well as expected last time, she’s certainly bred to stay a mile and half, being a half-sister to last year’s Irish Derby winner Santiago, also winner of the Queen’s Vase beforehand and runner-up in the Yorkshire Cup last month. Their dam Wadyhatta won at seven and nine furlongs in France and is out of a half-sister to high-class miler Tamayuz, the dam of Zeyaadah (see below).

Kodi Bear – Angel Grace (Dark Angel)

22,000 guinea breeze-up purchase. Her sire was a very smart miler and her dam, a half-sister to smart winner up to seven furlongs Squats, gained her only win in a maiden at Nottingham over a mile. An unlikely stayer judged on her parents’ record, therefore, but worth noting that her grandam’s siblings include the smart Cesarewitch winner Aaim To Prosper who ended up winning over three miles over hurdles.

Australia – Love And Laughter (Theatrical)

150,000 guinea yearling. By a Derby winner who was himself out of an Oaks winner, Ouija Board. Half-sister to several winners, the best of them the very smart Wigmore Hall, dual winner of the Grade 1 Northern Dancer Turf Stakes over a mile and a half in Canada. Dam Love And Laughter won a Chester maiden at two over seven furlongs but didn’t train on, while grandam Hoh Dear was a useful sprinting two-year-old.

New Bay – Falling Petals (Raven’s Pass)

55,000 guinea foal. Stepping up half a mile in trip after finishing second in the 1000 Guineas which is a concern on the dam’s side of her pedigree at least, with the lightly raced Falling Petals a seven-furlong winner at two and a daughter of the UAE 1000 Guineas winner Infinite Spirit. Saffron Beach’s sire New Bay went on to win the Prix Niel and finish third in the Arc after winning the Prix du Jockey Club but he’s only had a couple of runners over a mile and a half so far, one of whom has won.

Camelot – Senta’s Dream (Danehill)

Ought to be very well suited by stepping up from a mile in the 1000 Guineas judged on her sire but the same could be said about her two notable siblings who were also by Derby winners. However, Iridessa (by Ruler of The World) ran poorly on her only try at a mile and a half in the Irish Oaks before winning the Matron Stakes back at a mile and then the Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf (a race also won by their grandam Starine) over ten furlongs. Similarly, Order of Australia (by Australia) wasn’t persevered with at a mile and a half despite winning a minor event at the trip, instead pulling off a surprise win when dropped down for last year’s Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Kingman – Bark (Galileo)

Sister to same connections’ smart four-year-old Father of Jazz who hasn’t raced beyond a mile and a quarter but showed she stays a bit further herself when second in the Lingfield Oaks Trial. That was a race won by her grandam Baraka (her dam Bark never ran) whose siblings include the top-class middle-distance performer Pilsudski.

Lemon Drop Kid – Famous (Danehill Dancer)

$200,000 yearling. A couple of her half-brothers have ended up over hurdles but the best of them on the Flat is Il Paradiso who was much improved when stepped up to two miles by Aidan O’Brien, winning a handicap at the Curragh and looking unlucky when promoted to third in a tight finish to the 2019 Melbourne Cup. Dam Famous raced mainly at up to a mile (she was a 66/1 runner-up in the Moyglare Stud Stakes) and is a full sister to the Irish 2000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Mastercraftsman whose daughter Technique is also in the line-up.

Deep Impact – Best In The World (Galileo)

Deep Impact sired his seventh Japanese Derby winner last weekend and while he hasn’t had the same opportunities in Europe’s classics, he struck in 2018 with 2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior (also out of a Galileo mare) who was fourth when odds on to follow up in the Derby, and Prix du Jockey Club winner Study of Man. Snowfall’s dam Best In The World ran her best race when winning the Group 3 Give Thanks Stakes over a mile and a half at Cork and, as noted above, is a sister to both Found and fellow Oaks runner Divinely.