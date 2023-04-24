But before then - and just to whet your appetite - below are details of the Charlie Appleby juveniles for 2023. The pedigree guide also includes the master Timeform ratings of their siblings in brackets.

Previously published as a book, it will be digital content this year and will launch fully with a Karl Burke stable tour shortly.

He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene.

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insights from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead.

DAZZLING JEWEL (FR)

9/3 b f Dubawi - Lumiere (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Full sister to 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Highland Avenue (115) and a half-sister to once-raced 2023 1m 3yo winner Silver Lady (89P). Dam a Cheveley Park Stakes winner (115) who was a full sister to Canadian 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner Sheikha Reika (116) out of a once-raced 7f 2yo winner (110p).

DAZZLING STAR

7/3 b f Blue Point - Dancing Sands (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to useful 7f-1m winner Bold Act (104p) and 7f 2yo winner Wakening (89). Dam a German 1m 3yo Listed winner (101) who was a half-sister to once-raced 7f 2yo winner Post And Rail (88p).

IMPRESSIVE ACT

15/3 b c Dubawi - Dabyah (Sepoy)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 650,000gns (Godolphin)

Third foal of a Group 1-placed triple 7f winner (including at Group 3 level; 114) who was the daughter of a 9.5f 3yo winning (79) half-sister to 10f Listed winner Queen’s Best (110; later dam of Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Queen’s Trust (120)) and 13f Listed winner Urban Castle (103; later dam of US triple 9/10f Grade 1 winner Domestic Spending (124)).

MUSICAL ACT (IRE)

18/1 gr c Dark Angel - Poetic Charm (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

First foal of a UAE 8/9f Group 2 winner (116) who was a full sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Bean Feasa (101) and a half-sister to National Stakes/Dewhurst Stakes winner Teofilo (126) out an Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner (111).

ON POINT (IRE)

10/4 b c Blue Point - Devonshire (Fast Company)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to 2022 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Fairy Cross (100). Dam an Irish 1m Group 2 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third (111) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Hurryupharriet (101; later dam of 6f Listed winner Exalted Angel (111)).

UNNAMED (IRE)

31/1 ch c No Nay Never - Adventure Seeker (Bering)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 500,000gns (Godolphin)

Full brother to 2022 Phoenix Stakes winner Little Big Bear (126p). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (115) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Along Again (94).

UNNAMED

21/3 b c Dubawi - Alina (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 750,000gns (Godolphin)

Full brother to smart 7f-1m winner Noble Dynasty (115) and a half-brother to four-time 8-12f Group 1 winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Barney Roy (119) and Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Wisdom Mind (99). Dam a twice-raced maiden (82).

UNNAMED (IRE)

25/2 b f Bated Breath - Always A Dream (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 600,000gns (Godolphin)

Half-sister to Group 1-placed 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Chindit (118). Dam a fair 7f 3yo winner (72) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 10-12f winner Goldie Hawk (98) out of an unraced close relation to Derby winner Motivator (131).

UNNAMED (IRE)

22/1 b f Dubawi - Anamba (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

First foal of a Group 3-placed Irish dual 7f winner (including at Listed level; 110) who was a half-sister to nine-time Australian 7-10f Group 1 winner Anamoe (126) out of an Australian 10f Group 1 winner.

UNNAMED

21/2 b f Shamardal - Antiquities (Kaldounevees)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Full sister to Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere/Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Victor Ludorum (120) and a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner/Irish Oaks third Mary Tudor (113). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed French 10-10.5f 3yo winner (106); family of Shamardal (129) and Street Cry (130).

UNNAMED (IRE)

12/3 b c Frankel - Bold Lass (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 2,000,000gns (Richard Knight Bloodstock Agent)

Half-brother to Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Amniarix (105). Dam a useful 7f-1m winner (103) who was a half-sister to 6f Group 1 winner Tante Rose (126), 7f 2yo Listed winner Bay Tree (99) and the dam of Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Make Believe (127) and US 8/9f Grade 1 winner Dubawi Heights (118).

UNNAMED (IRE)

5/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Bright Beacon (Manduro)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Three-parts brother to 2022 Gordon Stakes winner/St Leger runner-up New London (120), Group 2/3-placed dual 7f 2yo winner (including at Listed level) Al Dabaran (105) and Group 3-placed UAE 10-12f winner Al Nayyir (111; all by Dubawi). Dam a maiden (75) close relation to the dam of Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Waldgeist (132) and half-sister to St Leger winner Masked Marvel (122).

UNNAMED (IRE)

16/1 b c Frankel - Cash In The Hand (Exchange Rate)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 400,000gns (Godolphin)

Half-brother to 2023 Irish 1m 3yo winner Cash Out (94). Dam an unraced half-sister to UAE 1m 1f Group 2 winner Lord Admiral (115) and the dam of Canadian International winner Cannock Chase (125) and Irish Oaks winner Star Catcher (119).

UNNAMED (IRE)

10/2 b f Shamardal - Come Alive (Dansili)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2022 Platinum Jubilee Stakes winner Naval Crown (121). Dam a French 7f 3yo Listed winner (106) who was the daughter of 10f 3yo Listed winner Portrayal (114p).

UNNAMED

1/3 b f Shamardal - Dancing Rain (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to Group 1-placed UK/UAE 8-9f winner (including twice at Group 2 level) Magic Lily (111) and French 12f 3yo Listed winner Jalmoud (111). Dam an Oaks winner (120) who was closely related to 5f 2yo Listed winner Sumora (108; later dam of Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Maybe (117p), herself the dam of RP Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior (124)).

UNNAMED (FR)

5/3 b c Dubawi - Dubai Beauty (Frankel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

First foal of a 7f 2yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to 2022 Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Rebel’s Romance (125; by Dubawi) and Listed-placed Irish 7f-1m winner Petticoat (104) out of a Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (102).

UNNAMED

9/3 b c Frankel - Evita Peron (Pivotal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 750,000gns (Godolphin)

Half-brother to 2022 6f 2yo winner Lajooje (88p). Dam a Group 3-placed 7f-1m winner (including twice at Listed level; 109) who was a half-sister to dual King’s Stand Stakes winner Equiano (127) and 5f Listed winner Encore d’Or (116).

UNNAMED (IRE)

12/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Falls of Lora (Street Cry)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Three-parts sister to Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner Albahr (108) and useful UK/UAE 7f-1m winner Imperial Empire (114; both by Dubawi) and a half-sister to Australian triple 7-10f Group 1 winner Cascadian. Dam a UAE Oaks winner (107) who was a half-sister to 2023 UAE 1m Group 2 winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Master of The Seas (124).

UNNAMED

21/2 b f Kingman - Fintry (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to Group 1-placed 7f-1m 2yo winner (including at Group 3 level) One Ruler (115). Dam a smart multiple 1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 119) who was a half-sister to Group 2/Listed-placed French triple 1m winner Lochinver (111).

UNNAMED (IRE)

1/4 b f Kingman - Flowrider (Street Cry)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Second foal of a useful French 1m 3yo winner (110) who was a half-sister to 2022 French 8/9f 3yo Listed winner Life In Motion (104) and Group 3/Listed-placed French 1m 1f 3yo winner Switching (109) out of a Prix Saint-Alary winning (112) half-sister to French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner Mandaean (117) and the dam of Prix Morny/Middle Park Stakes winner Earthlight (120).

UNNAMED (FR)

19/4 b c Dubawi - God Given (Nathaniel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,500,000gns (Godolphin)

Half-brother to Grade 1-placed 2022 7f-1m 2yo winner (including twice at Group 3 level) Silver Knott (115). Dam an Italian 10f Group 1 winner (114) who was a half-sister to four-time 10.5/12f Group 1 winner Postponed (130).

UNNAMED (FR)

28/2 b c Lope de Vega - Golden Lilas (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €575,000 (Godolphin SNC)

Second foal of an unraced sister to Poule d’Essai des Pouliches/Prix de Diane winner Golden Lilac (122) and Australian 10f Group 3 winner Grey Lion (114) and half-sister to French 12f 3yo Listed winner Golden Guepard (107).

UNNAMED (FR)

12/4 b c Dubawi - Golden Valentine (Dalakhani)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €2,000,000 (Godolphin SNC)

Full brother to 2022 8.5f 2yo winner Intricacy (93p). Dam a French 12.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (110) who was a full sister to French 12f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Goldwaki (112) out of a French 10.5f 3yo Listed winning (105) half-sister to 14-time 7-9f Group/Grade 1 winner Goldikova (129).

UNNAMED

4/2 b f Camelot - Grecian Light (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2022 7f 2yo winner Whispering Dream (95p). Dam a Group 2/3-placed 7f 2yo winner (100) who was the daughter of a French 1m 3yo winning (97) half-sister to Prix Morny/Middle Park Stakes winner/2000 Guineas third Dutch Art (126).

UNNAMED

18/2 ch f Sea The Stars - Hibaayeb (Singspiel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Wuheida (122) and 7f 2yo winner A’Shaari (98). Dam a Fillies’ Mile/US 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner (120) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner May Meeting (93).

UNNAMED

14/4 br c Dubawi - Horseplay (Cape Cross)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 800,000gns (Godolphin)

Half-brother to 2022 7f 2yo winner City of Kings (91p). Dam a smart 8.5-12f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level)/Oaks fourth (114) who was a half-sister to 10f Listed winner More Mischief (106) out of a 13f 3yo Listed winner (101).

UNNAMED

3/3 b c Dubawi - How (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,600,000gns (Godolphin)

Third foal of a maiden sister to high-class multiple 6-12f winner (seven times at Group 1 level, including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks) Minding (127), 2022 Oaks/Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114).

UNNAMED (USA)

18/4 b/br c Dubawi - I’m Wonderful (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 625,000gns (Godolphin)

Half-brother to 2023 US dual 8.5f 3yo winner Wonderful Justice. Dam an unraced sister to US 8.5/9f Grade 1 winner Carpe Diem (120) and half-sister to US 8.5f 2yo Grade 1 winner J B’s Thunder (117), four-time US 8/8.5f Grade 2 winner Farrell (117) and triple 6/7f Listed winner Doncaster Rover (114).

UNNAMED

12/2 b f Dubawi - Inner Secret (Singspiel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Full sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Crystal River (108p) and a half-sister to Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Royal Marine (111) and UAE 1m Group 2 winner Secret Ambition (118). Dam a once-raced maiden (85) half-sister to high-class milers Dubai Destination (127) and Librettist (124) and the dam of high-class miler Real World (125).

UNNAMED

20/2 b f Dubawi - Jazzi Top (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,300,000gns (Godolphin)

Half-sister to 6-7f winner Main Target (80). Dam a French 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Prix de l’Opera runner-up (120) who was a half-sister to dual 10f Group 1 winner Izzi Top (121) out of Prix de l’Opera winner Zee Zee Top (116).

UNNAMED

5/2 b f Masar - Kazziana (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to useful 8.5-10f winner Al Waqidi (101p). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (88p) who was a half-sister to Dubai Sheema Classic winner Eastern Anthem (122), French 1m 1f 2yo Group 3 winner Zeitoper (109) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Kailani (105) out of 1000 Guineas/Oaks winner Kazzia (121).

UNNAMED (IRE)

1/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Khawlah (Cape Cross)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Three-parts brother to Group 3/Listed-placed dual 12f 3yo winner Sayyida (103; by Dubawi) and a half-brother to Derby winner Masar (125). Dam a UAE Oaks/UAE Derby winner (114); excellent family of Galileo (134) and Sea The Stars (140).

UNNAMED

26/1 b c Siyouni - Klassique (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 525,000gns (Godolphin)

First foal of a 12f Group 3 winner (113) who was a half-sister to 2023 UAE dual 1m 1f Group 2 winner Valiant Prince (120) out of a Matron Stakes winning (118) sister to dual 7f 3yo Group 3 winner J Wonder (108).

UNNAMED (IRE)

30/1 b c Shamardal - Lady Frankel (Frankel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €1,600,000 (Godolphin SNC)

Second foal of a Group 1-placed French dual 1m 3yo winner (including at Group 3 level; 115) who was a half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains/Prix du Jockey Club winner Lope de Vega (125) and 6f Listed winner Lord of The Land (117; both by Shamardal).

UNNAMED (IRE)

30/4 ch f Lope de Vega - Lava Flow (Dalakhani)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Three-parts sister to very smart 6-7f winner (including three times at Group 1 level)/2000 Guineas third Pinatubo (127; by Shamardal) and a half-sister to 2022 French dual 10f 3yo Listed winner Sundoro (106). Dam a French 11f 3yo Listed winner (103) who was closely related to Group 1-placed 7f-1m 2yo winner Strobilus (110).

UNNAMED

3/2 b c Dubawi - Madonna Dell'orto (Montjeu)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,800,000gns (Godolphin)

Half-brother to Group 1-placed 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) I Can Fly (115) and 7f Listed winner Viscount Barfield (109). Dam a maiden (83) half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Landseer (125) and 10f Listed winner Ikhtyar (123).

UNNAMED (FR)

12/4 b f Frankel - Mairwen (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

First foal of an unraced full sister to 12f Group 3 winner Royal Line (118) and half-sister to French 12.5f 3yo Group 2 winner/Arc third Masterstroke (118), Irish 9/10f Group 3 winner Moonlight Magic (119), 13f Listed winner Hidden Gold (109) and the grandam of Derby winner Masar (125).

UNNAMED

5/3 b f Kodiac - Mistrusting (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to US 8/9f Grade 1 winner Althiqa (117) and 2022 Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner Mysterious Night (111). Dam a 6f 3yo Listed winner (110) who was the daughter of Cherry Hinton Stakes winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Misheer (109).

UNNAMED (IRE)

11/4 ro f Mastercraftsman - Modern Ideals (New Approach)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to four-time 1m Group/Grade 1 winner (including the Poule d’Essai des Poulains and Breeders’ Cup Mile) Modern Games (122), 2022 6f 2yo Group 2 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes third Mawj (111) and 2022 1m Listed winner Modern News (119). Dam a maiden (59) half-sister to Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Ultra (116).

UNNAMED (IRE)

30/3 b c Blue Point - Most Beautiful (Canford Cliffs)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 625,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock)

Half-brother to 2022 7f 2yo winner Ludo’s Landing (81). Dam an Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (106) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (111).

UNNAMED

9/4 b f Too Darn Hot - Najoum (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Three-parts sister to four-time 9/10f Group 1 winner Lord North (128; by Dubawi). Dam a 7f-1m 2yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 1 winner Bandini (122) and 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Discourse (116p).

UNNAMED

2/4 b c Teofilo - Patroness (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Full brother to 10f 3yo Listed winner Key Victory (114) and a half-brother to UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Blair House (123). Dam a maiden sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Poet’s Voice (126).

UNNAMED

2/3 b c Dubawi - Persuasive (Dark Angel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,000,000gns (Godolphin)

Half-brother to useful 2022 8-10f 3yo winner Persist (95) and once-raced 2023 7f 3yo winner Theoryofeverything (92P). Dam a Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner (123) who was a half-sister to 6f 3yo Group 1 winner Creative Force (120; by Dubawi) and Group 3-placed multiple 1m winner (including at Listed level) Tisbutadream (105).

UNNAMED

2/5 b c Dubawi - Ring The Bell (Galileo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,500,000gns (Godolphin)

Half-brother to Listed-placed Irish dual 1m winner Voice of Angels (99) and 2022 Irish 1m 2yo winner Sound of Heaven (84p). Dam a once-raced maiden sister to 1000 Guineas/Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa (118), 8/12f Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Hydrangea (119) and Australian 10f Group 1 winner The United States (124).

UNNAMED (IRE)

30/3 b f Frankel - Rosa Imperial (Pivotal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

First foal of a Group 1-placed French 5f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 118) who was a full sister to Group 3-placed French 8-10f winner (including twice at Listed level) Rosental (106).

UNNAMED (IRE)

12/3 b f Blue Point - Sand Vixen (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to high-class 7-9f winner (including at Group 1 level) Dream Castle (118) and Grade 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Group 2/Grade 3 level) With The Moonlight (116). Dam a smart 5-6f 2yo winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 107).

UNNAMED (IRE)

27/1 b f Kodiac - Shobobb (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 475,000gns (Godolphin)

Full sister to Group 2-placed prolific 5f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Gifted Master (118) and 2022 6f 2yo winner Miska (71). Dam an unraced half-sister to 5f 2yo Group 3/Listed winner Alzerra (108; later dam of 7f/1m 2yo Listed winner Majeyda (104)).

UNNAMED

14/3 b c Frankel - So Mi Dar (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 2,800,000gns (Godolphin)

Third foal of a smart 8-10.5f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 120) who was a full sister to very smart multiple 7f-1m winner (including the Dewhurst Stakes and Sussex Stakes) Too Darn Hot (127) and 10.5f Group 2 winner/St Leger runner-up Lah Ti Dar (121) out of triple 10/12f Group 1 winner Dar Re Mi (124).

UNNAMED (FR)

20/2 b c Frankel - Soliloquy (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

First foal of a Nell Gwyn Stakes winner/Irish 1000 Guineas fourth (109) who was the daughter of an Australian 7.5f/1m Listed winner (113).

UNNAMED (IRE)

25/3 br c Sea The Stars - Soltada (Dawn Approach)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 270,000gns (Godolphin)

Second foal of an unraced half-sister to Nunthorpe Stakes winner Margot Did (122; later dam of US 10f Grade 1 winner Magic Attitude (114) and French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Mission Impassible (114)) and very useful multiple 7-12f winner Tricorn (110).

UNNAMED (IRE)

27/3 b c Sea The Stars - Sunny Again (Shirocco)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 550,000gns (Godolphin)

Half-brother to 14f 3yo Listed winner/St Leger runner-up Berkshire Rocco (118), Italian 10f Group 3 winner Elisa Again (107) and Group 1-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Sunset Shiraz (102). Dam a once-raced maiden (57P) half-sister to 6f Group 3 winner Projection (117).

UNNAMED (IRE)

23/3 ch f Night of Thunder - Sweety Dream (Dream Ahead)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 550,000gns (Godolphin)

Half-sister to 2022 Irish 6f 3yo Listed winner Are We Dreaming (99). Dam a French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (100) who was a full sister to Listed-placed French 7.5f 2yo winner Roccia Nera (92) and a half-sister to Listed-placed French dual 1m 2yo winner Easter (109).

UNNAMED (IRE)

31/3 b f Dark Angel - Threading (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

First foal of a Group 1-placed 6f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 110) who was the daughter of an unraced sister to four-time 8/10f Group 1 winner Dubai Millennium (140) and the dam of dual 2m Group 3 winner/Derby runner-up Dee Ex Bee (123).

UNNAMED

28/2 b c Frankel - Tulips (Pivotal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Full brother to Canadian 1m 2yo Grade 1 winner Wild Beauty (105) and a half-brother to 2022 UAE 1m Group 3 winner Desert Wisdom (118) and Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Swift Rose (104). Dam a French 7f 3yo Listed winner (114).

UNNAMED (IRE)

12/2 b c Dubawi - Urban Fox (Foxwedge)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,100,000gns (Godolphin)

Second foal of an Irish 10f Group 1 winner (117) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo winning (76) half-sister to Royal Lodge Stakes winner Mons (120) and 10f 3yo winner/Irish Oaks third Inforapenny (111).

UNNAMED (IRE)

3/4 b f Exceed And Excel - Veil of Silence (Elusive Quality)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Full sister to 2022 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Mischief Magic (113), useful 5-6f 2yo winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Sound And Silence (107) and useful dual 7f 2yo winner Silent Bullet (108). Dam an unraced half-sister to Racing Post Trophy winner Ibn Khaldun (121).

UNNAMED

27/1 b c Too Darn Hot - Volume (Mount Nelson)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Three-parts brother to National Stakes winner Quorto (124; by Dubawi). Dam a 10f 3yo Listed winner/Oaks and Irish Oaks third (113) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 7-10.5f winner (including at Listed level) El Drama (117).

UNNAMED (FR)

18/3 b c Sea The Stars - Warless (War Command)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: €300,000 (Godolphin SNC)

First foal of a maiden half-sister to Prix Ganay winner/Arc runner-up and third Cloth of Stars (127; by Sea The Stars) out of a maiden sister to Oaks winner Light Shift (121; later dam of Eclipse/Juddmonte International winner Ulysses (130)) and half-sister to Irish 10.5f Group 1 winner Shiva (127).

UNNAMED (IRE)

12/2 b c Exceed And Excel - Windsor County (Elusive Quality)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Castle Lady (113) and UAE 7f 3yo Listed winner Top Score (114). Dam an unraced sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes/Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Raven’s Pass (133).

UNNAMED

3/3 b c Frankel - Without You Babe (Lemon Drop Kid)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 1,300,000gns (Godolphin)

Full brother to St James’s Palace Stakes winner Without Parole (120) and a half-brother to Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Tamarkuz (125) and US 1m Listed winner She’s Got You (110). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 8/10f Grade 1 winner Stay Thirsty (123).

UNNAMED (IRE)

4/5 b c Blue Point - Zibelina (Dansili)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Three-parts brother to French 6f 3yo Listed winner Royal Crusade (115; by Shamardal) and a half-brother to 2022 10f Group 3/Listed winner Royal Fleet (115). Dam a 1m 3yo Group 3/Listed winner (110) who was a half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Floristry (106p; later dam of 5f Group 2/3 winner Lazuli (119).