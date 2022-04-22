John Ingles highlights some of the exciting pedigrees on show at Sandown on Friday, including siblings of Kingman, Cracksman and Too Darn Hot.

There are some well-bred three-year-olds in the Esher Cup (1.50) including Godolphin’s Blue Trail who will be bidding to continue Charlie Appleby’s red-hot form in the early weeks of the turf season. The son of Teofilo, who holds a Dante entry, is out of a useful sister to Godolphin’s 2012 Dubai World Cup winner Monterosso who began his career in similar fashion to Blue Trail, winning on the all-weather early in his three-year-old season.

An interesting rival on pedigree, though, is the Shadwell colt Wanees for Charlie Hills. He won his last two starts last year and is bred to be suited by stepping up to a mile for the first time. Bought for 325,000 guineas as a yearling, he’s by Le Havre out of Waldnah, a Listed winner in Germany at a mile and a half-sister to the St Leger winner Masked Marvel. This is also the family of Arc winner Waldgeist and it has thrown up some other notable winners more recently. Among Waldnah’s half-sisters are the grandam of recent Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban and the dam of Godolphin colt New London who put himself in the Derby picture when winning readily at Newmarket last week. The standout on pedigree in the Group 2 Mile (3.00) is the Juddmonte five-year-old Sunray Major. He clearly hasn’t been easy for the Gosdens to train as he’s had only five starts but has won three of them and has his first chance to pick up some black type here. That’s clearly the priority now as he has a stallion’s pedigree, being a Dubawi half-brother to the same connections’ top-class miler Kingman.

This could be a very successful day for Kingman’s Banstead Manor studmate Frankel, not least because he is responsible for two of the only three runners in the Gordon Richards Stakes, Mostahdaf and Juan Elcano. Frankel also has two interesting colts in the Classic Trial (3.35), the race in which his Derby and King George winner Adayar finished second on his reappearance last season. A lot of attention here will be on Frantastic for John & Thady Gosden as a full brother to Frankel’s best foal to date Cracksman. He has a bit to find on form with most of these but won a weak race at Newcastle in good style on his final start last season and his brother, who won the Derby Trial at Epsom on his three-year-old reappearance, did nothing but improve thereafter. The other Frankel colt is Westover for Ralph Beckett. He too is a full brother to another of Frankel’s best horses, Monarchs Glen, who actually started odds on for this race in 2017, finishing fourth of the five runners, but went on to show very smart form. The pick on two-year-old form in the Classic Trial, though, is Goldspur, potentially yet another winner for Dubawi in the Godolphin colours. He’s out of Pomology who earned a very smart Timeform rating of 121, winning the Lancashire Oaks at four and only losing her unbeaten record when going down by a short head in the Prix Vermeille.

But the most interesting race on the card from a pedigree point of view is the fillies' novice over a mile and a quarter (4.10). In fact, it’s hard to imagine there will be a better-bred field of fillies in a race like this all spring. The one who really takes the eye here is newcomer Darmoiselle, one of three in the race for the Gosdens. She’s a sister to several winners, most notably champion 2018 two-year-old and Sussex Stakes winner Too Darn Hot, but also St Leger runner-up Lah Ti Dar and another very smart filly So Mi Dar who won the Musidora. Their dam Dar Re Mi, whose later wins included the Yorkshire Oaks and Dubai Sheema Classic, got off the mark by seven lengths in this same race (when it was a maiden) in 2008. Incidentally, Darmoiselle’s four-year-old sister Darlectable You is entered up in the coming days too. This is another race where Frankel has a very strong hand, being responsible for no fewer than five of these fillies, all of them making their debuts. Qatar Racing’s Emotion, a stablemate of Darmoiselle, is out of the Prix du Cadran winner Molly Malone, Ed Walker’s runner Primi Ordinis is out of a US Grade 3 winner and Remembering is an Oaks entry for William Haggas out of a mare who has produced three useful winners from her first three foals. The other two daughters of Frankel are trained by Harry & Roger Charlton, with Golden Sheen being out of a sister to Second Step, winner of the Group 1 Grosser Preis von Berlin for Luca Cumani, while Juddmonte’s Time Lock is out of a sister to the high-class Time Test whose wins included the Brigadier Gerard Stakes over this course and distance for Charlton senior.

The third Gosden filly in the field, Emily Upjohn, who won her only start at Wolverhampton last year, is another with some family history in this race. Her dam Hidden Brief was runner-up in it in 2009. She's another Oaks entry and as well as being from the family of Derby winner Harzand, she shares his sire Sea The Stars, too. The other one to mention is Sir Michael Stoute's filly Crystal Estrella who finished down the field at Newmarket on her only start last year. The daughter of Iffraaj is bred to do better, though, as she's out of a half-sister to the same connections' top-class Crystal Ocean whose wins included two editions of the Gordon Richards Stakes on this card, while her half-sister Crystal Hope won this race in 2018 after one start at two before going on to be placed in listed company.