John Ingles' Pedigree Focus: Point Lonsdale towards the Chesham

Aidan O’Brien will no doubt be unleashing a series of top two-year-old prospects in Curragh maidens in the coming months but the bar has been set high by POINT LONSDALE (Timeform rating 98p) who looks sure to go on to better things after his wide-margin debut success last week.

Strong in the betting as the 7/4 favourite, Point Lonsdale won in uncomplicated fashion, disputing the lead until shaken up by Seamie Heffernan two furlongs out and then drawing right away in the final furlong to win by five and a half lengths from Unconquerable.

Given that race was over seven furlongs, it wasn’t too surprising to hear O’Brien nominating the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot next for Point Lonsdale, a race Ballydoyle has won three times in the last five years, including with the colts Churchill and Battleground.