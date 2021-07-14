Horse Racing Pedigree Focus: Luxembourg

This is the first Pedigree Focus since the Newmarket July meeting where Native Trail, a Pedigree Focus horse after an impressive debut at Sandown, won the Group 2 Superlative Stakes on his second start. That puts him in second place in most lists for next year’s 2000 Guineas behind fellow Pedigree Focus horse Point Lonsdale, winner of the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

This week’s pick, LUXEMBOURG (Timeform rating 88p), earned 2000 Guineas quotes in places himself after his successful debut at Killarney last Wednesday. The County Kerry track might not be the most obvious place to look for future stars making their debuts, though Luxembourg’s trainer Aidan O’Brien introduced recent Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud winner Broome there at the corresponding meeting three years ago – he finished fifth to stablemate Anthony Van Dyck, himself the future Derby winner.

Luxembourg’s race was part of the Irish EBF Median Sires Series, a mile contest restricted to the offspring of sires whose yearlings’ median price last year was not more than €75,000. Luxembourg qualified as a son of Camelot, though he sold for quite a bit more than his sire’s median himself, making 150,000 guineas at Tattersalls last October.

Sent off the 5/2 favourite as one of only two newcomers in the field of eight, Luxembourg had to overcome greenness to make a winning debut but did so in the manner of a potentially smart colt. Having to come wide to make his run in the straight, Luxembourg stayed on to lead well inside the final furlong and was well on top in beating Tuwaiq, who had won his only start, by two and a quarter lengths.