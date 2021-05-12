John Ingles Pedigree Focus: Instinctive Move a name to note

Each week Timeform’s John Ingles looks at the pedigree of a winning newcomer which has the potential to earn some black type.

For the second week running it’s a two-year-old from the Clive Cox stable who’s the subject of Pedigree Focus and, coincidentally, INSTINCTIVE MOVE (Timeform rating 96p) shares his sire Showcasing with last week’s promising filly from the same yard, Get Ahead. Instinctive Move won a 12-runner maiden at Bath over five furlongs which looks very good form for the track and is backed up by a good timefigure. Always in touch, he improved to challenge over a furlong out and then stayed on to lead approaching the final 100 yards. He was well on top at the finish, having two and a quarter lengths to spare over runner-up Poderoso who started favourite after finishing third in what looks a good early-season maiden at Newbury.

Instinctive Move had been bought for 75,000 guineas as a foal and was then bought back when going through the ring again as a yearling. He’s the first foal out of his dam Peach Melba, a useful filly (rated 104) for Mark Johnston who reportedly broke her pelvis so never ran as a two-year-old but made up for lost time at three as she ran 15 times that season, winning five races at seven furlongs and a mile including when well placed to win a listed race at Hanover. Peach Melba was one of four winners of similar ability out of her dam Nellie Melba who was also a winner at seven furlongs and a mile. Her other useful winners were Major Krispies, placed in listed contests at three, the sprinting filly Dam Beautiful, also listed-placed, and another speedy sort Bosun Breeze who won eight races, most of them over five furlongs. Instinctive Move’s dam is the only stakes winner in his immediate family but he already looks as though he could prove a cut above the rest of his relatives and will presumably be considered for Royal Ascot.