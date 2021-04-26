Pedigree Focus: Elliptic name to note

Two-year-old filly Elliptic (Timeform rating 84p) looked a potential Royal Ascot type when overcoming greenness to make a winning start in a five-furlong maiden at Tipperary for Donnacha O’Brien last week.

Carrying the colours of her trainer’s mother Anne-Marie, Elliptic was a well-backed 3/1 favourite to beat her dozen rivals, and the style of her success suggests she’ll prove a fair bit better than her debut form. Soon in rear in the near-side group after a slow start, Elliptic made rapid headway down the centre over a furlong out before staying on to lead in the final hundred yards. She ran out a ready winner by a length and a half from Quick Suzy, with the first six fillies home all making their debuts.

Reported by her trainer to have been working very well beforehand, O’Brien said afterwards that Elliptic would have no problem getting six furlongs, though he expected her to show more pace next time with that initial experience behind her. Plans for Royal Ascot could become clearer if she’s given another run before then.

Elliptic was the second winner in Ireland – after Aidan O’Brien’s impressive Naas winner Tenebrism – for first-season sire Caravaggio, a high-class sprinter who was a Royal Ascot winner himself at two, in the Coventry Stakes, and again at three in the Commonwealth Cup when he was still unbeaten after six starts. He’s the obvious source of Elliptic’s speed and precocity as she comes from a family that has had as much success over jumps as on the Flat and is one that the O’Briens know well.

Elliptic’s dam Aqua de Vida is an unraced daughter of Fastnet Rock and a half-sister to Hebridean who had several trainers during a successful career under both codes. He was smart on the Flat, winning the Gallinule Stakes when with Aidan O’Brien, before becoming a useful juvenile hurdler for Paul Nicholls, winning the Adonis at Kempton.

Likewise, Elliptic’s great grandam Lunulae won both on the Flat and over hurdles in Ireland. In fact, she finished second in the Champion Four Year Old Hurdle at Punchestown, ridden by Anne-Marie O’Brien (then Crowley) for her father Joe. Lunulae was a half-sister to the dam of the best jumper in Elliptic’s extended family, top-class chaser Beef Or Salmon.