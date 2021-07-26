Horse Racing Pedigree Focus: Dynamic Force

Dynamic Force drifted in the betting close to the off and ran green early on but after being held up he made headway on the bridle to lead approaching the final furlong and then eased clear to win with plenty in hand by four lengths from pace-setter Cotai Class.

Admittedly, he faced only ordinary opposition in the maiden at Ayr over five and a half furlongs, but all his rivals had the benefit of experience.

This week’s Pedigree Focus horse has an altogether speedier profile than those that have been featured in recent weeks. Trained by Robert Cowell who does well with such types, DYNAMIC FORCE was the stable’s first two-year-old to win first time out this year and he could hardly have made a more impressive debut.

By one of the top sires of two-year-olds, Kodiac, Dynamic Force was a £46,000 yearling who then fetched £170,000 at the Goffs UK Breeze Up Sale in April. He’s a half-brother to the speedy three-year-old filly Operatic who won twice over six furlongs as a two-year-old and showed useful form when winning a five-furlong handicap at Windsor recently. They’re the first two foals out of Dream Dana who was a fair handicapper, winning over six furlongs at Chelmsford on her final start.

Grandam Lidanna was a smart sprinter in Ireland (Timeform rating 113) where her wins included a couple of Group 3 contests, the Greenlands Stakes and Ballyogan Stakes. She has since become a highly successful broodmares, with Dream Dana one of her eight winners. Four of them achieved Timeform ratings of 100 or more, notably Yaa Wayl (rated 116 at best) whose biggest win came in the City of York Stakes when it was still a Listed race.

Yaa Wayl was by Whipper, and the same sire was responsible for Lidanna’s notable granddaughter Wizz Kid (rated 122) out of her useful daughter Lidanski. Trained by Robert Collet in France, Wizz Kid was runner-up in the first running of the Champions Sprint at Ascot in 2011 before beating Mayson a neck in the following season’s Prix de l’Abbaye.

This is a very successful family therefore, and it already looks as though Dynamic Force has inherited plenty of his relatives’ speed. He’s one to look out for in a higher grade.