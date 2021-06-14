John Ingles' Pedigree Focus: Dantora

Each week Timeform’s John Ingles looks at the pedigree of a winning newcomer which has the potential to earn some Black Type.

Dantora one for the tracker Point Lonsdale, subject of this Pedigree Focus after his winning debut at the Curragh, followed up in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot when looking just about the best two-year-old prospect at the meeting and he can go on and win more good races. Also at the Royal meeting, another Pedigree Focus horse, Get Ahead, shaped encouragingly when finishing sixth in the Queen Mary Stakes despite reportedly finishing lame and she looks sure to progress assuming her injury doesn’t prove too serious. Earlier last week, Hugo Palmer introduced a potentially useful three-year-old colt in the Juddmonte colours at Windsor when DANTORA (Timeform rating 91p) ran out a wide-margin winner of a novice contest over a mile and a quarter.

Tongue tied for his debut, and sent off joint favourite, Dantora made an impressive start to his career, racing prominently, looming up to the leaders over two furlongs out and then forging clear under James Doyle once leading over a furlong out. He had six lengths to spare at the line over runner-up Pertemps Sia who made much of the running and had the best form among those who had run. With the gallop only picking up from halfway, Dantora deserves credit for pulling as far clear as he did. Dantora comes from the final crop of Juddmonte’s stalwart stallion Dansili who was retired from covering duties in 2018. As you’d expect for a Juddmonte colt, Dantora comes from a very good family. He’s the first foal out of the useful filly Rostova (Timeform rating 106) whom Sir Michael Stoute trained to win four races, the most important of those successes coming in a Listed race at Chantilly over nine furlongs.