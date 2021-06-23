John Ingles' Pedigree Focus: Daneh

Each week Timeform’s John Ingles looks at the pedigree of a winning newcomer which has the potential to earn some Black Type.
Simon and Ed Crisford have a good record at Kempton and they introduced a particularly promising two-year-old filly at the track last week who has plenty to live up to on pedigree. DANEH (Timeform rating 90p) was among five fillies making their debuts in a field of six for the novice over seven furlongs and looked more clued up than her rivals in running out an easy winner despite briefly running green herself once shaken up. After tracking the pace set by the only runner with prior experience, Madame Ambassador, Daneh led on the bridle over two furlongs out and had the race sewn up over a furlong out as she pulled clear for an easy four-and-a-half-length win over the Roger Charlton filly Moon Island.
Even if the opposition on the day was somewhat lacking, Daneh, a daughter of Dubawi, is bred to be a smart filly, possibly as early as this season. Her dam, Rizeena, trained by Clive Brittain, was a smart two-year-old filly herself (rated 111 that season), and while she was sharp enough to win the Queen Mary, she wasn’t simply an early type as she went on to win the Moyglare Stud Stakes later that season – perhaps a target for Daneh herself if she goes the right way in the meantime – and trained on to win the Coronation Stakes at three when achieving a rating of 115.
Daneh is Rizeena’s second foal after stablemate Latest Generation (by Frankel) who won a mile maiden at Doncaster last year and ran his best race (rated 100) when second in a handicap at Sandown over the same trip earlier this month. Rizeena is a half-sister to another smart filly, Summer Romance, who won the Group 2 Balanchine at Meydan for Godolphin early in the year, while Rizeena’s three-year-old full sister Serena’s Queen has also been successful this year, winning a seven-furlong novice at Salisbury to add to her win in a similar event over a mile at Chelmsford last year.
This is a thriving family at present, in fact, particularly where its fillies are concerned, as Rizeena is out of a half-sister to another smart performer, Queen Power, who won the Middleton Stakes at York before finishing third in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot recently. Queen Power’s siblings include her brother Puissance de Lune, a very smart Group 2 winner in Australia, and half-brother Zabeel Prince who won the Prix d’Ispahan.