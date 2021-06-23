John Ingles' Pedigree Focus: Daneh

Simon and Ed Crisford have a good record at Kempton and they introduced a particularly promising two-year-old filly at the track last week who has plenty to live up to on pedigree. DANEH (Timeform rating 90p) was among five fillies making their debuts in a field of six for the novice over seven furlongs and looked more clued up than her rivals in running out an easy winner despite briefly running green herself once shaken up. After tracking the pace set by the only runner with prior experience, Madame Ambassador, Daneh led on the bridle over two furlongs out and had the race sewn up over a furlong out as she pulled clear for an easy four-and-a-half-length win over the Roger Charlton filly Moon Island.

Even if the opposition on the day was somewhat lacking, Daneh, a daughter of Dubawi, is bred to be a smart filly, possibly as early as this season. Her dam, Rizeena, trained by Clive Brittain, was a smart two-year-old filly herself (rated 111 that season), and while she was sharp enough to win the Queen Mary, she wasn’t simply an early type as she went on to win the Moyglare Stud Stakes later that season – perhaps a target for Daneh herself if she goes the right way in the meantime – and trained on to win the Coronation Stakes at three when achieving a rating of 115.