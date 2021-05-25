John Ingles Pedigree Focus: Bashosh

Only four horses in Britain last year achieved a rating of 100 or more on their debuts which puts the performance of three-year-old colt BASHOSH (Timeform rating 100p) at Leicester last week into some perspective. Although there were 13 runners in the seven-furlong maiden contest, the betting boiled it down to a three-horse race and, while favourite Mobaadel was found to be amiss, the other two prominent in the market duly had the race to themselves in the closing stages. Once switched, Bashosh made smooth headway before the eventual runner-up Thaler carried him further right, but he forged clear in the final furlong to win by four lengths, hitting the line so strongly that it took some time for his rider Jack Mitchell to pull him up afterwards.

Both the first two are by Dubawi, while the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned winner comes from a family which his trainer Roger Varian knows well. Bashosh is a full brother to the very smart filly Nezwaah whose ideal trip proved to be a mile and a quarter. She too didn’t make her debut until she was three – winning her first two races on the all-weather – and she went on to win the listed Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle later that season to earn a Timeform rating of 113.