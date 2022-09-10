Beaten a neck by No Speak Alexander in the 2021 renewal of the Group One, there were no anxious moments for connections this time around with victory not in doubt from some way out in the mile contest.

Billy Lee set out to make all aboard Pearls Galore, who was wearing cheekpieces for the first time, and she responded to his every urging to run out a ready winner from Saffron Beach and Tenebrism.

The pair were tracked throughout by Saffron Beach with Homeless Songs sitting a couple of lengths further back in third but neither of the market principals could lay a glove on her as Pearls Galore kept pouring it on.

A 'delighted' Paddy Twomey said: "She was good today. She’s been in good form at home and I said to Billy we’d put the cheekpieces on. She’s five years old and was just doing what she had to do, just going through the motions.

“France didn’t work out the last day and we came home disappointed but not upset. The ground was quick and it was a straight mile.

“This is more her jazz, an ease in the ground and a turn. The best race of her life was this race last year.

“I knew she was in good form and I said to Billy with the cheekpieces on I don’t think we should be taking her back.

“She has got speed and she stays. She has a lot of ability and can go at a high pace and burn off other horses. That’s her true running.

“The aim was to win a Group One and she’s after doing it.”

Lee added: "I wasn't worried about stamina and I thought the ground would have been perfect today. She just hasn't been right since (winning in May) and she's been running on quick ground so maybe she was just telling us she doesn't like fast ground.

"The cheekpieces definitely helped."