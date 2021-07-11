Racing news: Pearls Galore picks up Brownstown prize at Fairyhouse

The four-year-old started her campaign with a third-placed finish in the Ballycorus Stakes, run at the same grade and over the same seven-furlong trip at Leopardstown, and was subsequently at the head of the market as 15/8 favourite.

Galloping into contention two furlongs from home, the filly locked horns with Jessica Harrington’s Valeria Messalina before pulling away as the post approached to cross the line two lengths ahead of the latter horse.

“She’s a very well-bred filly and this race has been the plan all year as I wanted to make her a Group winner,” said Twomey.