Paul Townend feels the presence of Frodon in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup could be a help to Kemboy rather than a hindrance.

Both horses like to be ridden prominently and Townend is of the belief that a bit of company on the front end will prevent Kemboy from idling. Winner of the race 12 months ago, Kemboy’s record at Leopardstown is exceptional, but Townend has never actually won on him there. “His course form is very good and he ran a cracker there at Christmas as well,” said Townend. “He’s knocking on the door in this and while I haven’t been on his back for any of his wins there, I hope I can make up for that this time around. “He just seems to come alive there and loves it there. I think at this stage of his career, a horse like Frodon being in there will actually be a help rather than a hindrance. “He was looking for a bit of company, I felt, at Christmas, so it will probably help him a bit more this time. “I’d imagine we won’t be giving anything away at the start, it depends how fast they want to go with the other horse. He is growing up in his old age and hopefully we can get him in a nice rhythm.”

Patrick Mullins is a new regular voice on the racing podcast

Fil Dor could be tough nut to crack His Willie Mullins-trained stablemate Vauban is among the favourites for the Racing TV ’12 Euros Per Month This Weekend Only’ Spring Juvenile Hurdle despite being beaten on his only outing to date, however, that was against easy Cheltenham winner Pied Piper. “We like him a lot. We were disappointed when he got beaten but delighted to see what Pied Piper has done since,” Townend told Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast. “I suppose we lack experience, so it’s going to be difficult for him as Fil Dor has the experience, but we like ours a lot and think he has come on plenty for his run at Punchestown. He’ll probably come on again for the experience this weekend. “It was a proper race last time, he’s schooled well since and his jumping has sharpened up, which we hoped it would. Gordon’s (Elliott) is the form horse but our horse is full of potential.”