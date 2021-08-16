A Grade One-winning novice hurdler two seasons ago, the eight-year-old went down the novice chasing route last term and found only Monkfish too strong on a couple of occasions at the highest level.

He rounded off his campaign by finishing fourth in the Irish Grand National under a big weight – but while he will not have to contend with the sidelined Monkfish this season, Nolan admitted he is considering a switch of disciplines.

He said: “We’ve taken things slowly with him and he did a lot of slow work with his breeder Jim Mernagh beforehand.

“He’s building up and we’re very pleased with him. Hopefully we’ll make a bit of a plan with him later on.

“We’re not sure where we’re going to start off and there’s a decision to be made on whether we’re going hurdling or chasing.

“We’re very happy with where he is at the moment, but that chase division seems to be very strong, so we need to decide whether we take on those boys or go down the staying hurdle route.”