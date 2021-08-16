The 59-year-old was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire in the 2020 New Year Honours list for his services to the horse racing industry, with the ceremony delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A very capable jockey in his day, he won the Hennessy Gold Cup (now Ladbrokes Trophy) twice in successive years on Broadheath (1986) and Playschool (1987), with the latter also winning the Welsh National and Irish Hennessy.

His career in the saddle was cut short in 1989 through a badly broken leg, but he immediately set his sights on training and within a couple of years had taken out his licence.

He responded to a newspaper advert placed by Paul Barber to train out of his Manor Farm Stables in Ditcheat, Somerset, and the rest is history.

While it was not a case of overnight success – Nicholls had to wait until 1993 for his first Grade One with See More Indians – in 1999 he signalled that he was going to be a major player.