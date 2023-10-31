Paul Nicholls to make late call over Bravemansgame Wetherby run

Paul Nicholls says it’s a ‘50-50’ call over whether Bravemansgame or Pic D’Orhy represents the Ditcheat team in Saturday’s bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.
Both were handed an entry on Monday for the first major race of the domestic season but the trainer will make a late decision over which one runs.
Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: “I’m just thinking it’s going to be soft ground on Saturday looking at the weather forecast. I’ve put him (Bravemansgame) and Pic D’Orhy in and they’re both capable of running on that ground.
“They worked together on Saturday and I’m going to make a decision Wednesday evening or Thursday morning when I’ve seen both of them school and both of them work on Wednesday. It’s as simple as that.
“If I can have a crystal call and look to the future and see what the ground is going to be for the Betfair Chase that would be helpful but I’m guessing everywhere is going to be the same this year and we do have the option of Haydock for Bravemansgame and he’s also in the Coral Cup.
“I’m 50-50, both horses are well and I’m going to make a decision with Clifford (Baker) before declaration time. I’ll have a chat with the owners and make a plan, but I want to be really sure and get all the facts together.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org