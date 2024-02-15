Paul Nicholls thanks racing community for raising money

25-year-old Kirkby, who worked for the champion trainer at his Ditcheat yard in Somerset, died when his horse ran into the side of a jump during a point-to-point race at Charing Racecourse in Kent earlier this month and money has poured in via a JustGiving page.

Nicholls said: "It just shows in what high esteem Keagan was held by everybody and it just shows that racing pulls together.

"Everybody has supported it, from all walks of life, and it's fantastic.

"We can give him a great send-off and I think his mum's intention is that any money left over will go to any charities that he would have felt close to.

"So it's fantastic what racing has done and it helps us all get through this difficult time."