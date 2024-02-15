Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Trainer Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls thanks racing community for raising money

By Sporting Life
13:36 · THU February 15, 2024

Trainer Paul Nicholls has thanked the wider racing community after a fundraiser set up to support Keagan Kirkby's funeral and memorial passed £54,000.

25-year-old Kirkby, who worked for the champion trainer at his Ditcheat yard in Somerset, died when his horse ran into the side of a jump during a point-to-point race at Charing Racecourse in Kent earlier this month and money has poured in via a JustGiving page.

Nicholls said: "It just shows in what high esteem Keagan was held by everybody and it just shows that racing pulls together.

"Everybody has supported it, from all walks of life, and it's fantastic.

"We can give him a great send-off and I think his mum's intention is that any money left over will go to any charities that he would have felt close to.

"So it's fantastic what racing has done and it helps us all get through this difficult time."

More from Sporting Life

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING