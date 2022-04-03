We get the latest from champion trainer Paul Nicholls as he bids to launch a strong challenge on the Grand National Festival at Aintree.

Change of headgear for Bowl champ Clan Paul Nicholls hopes the application of a set of blinkers will help Clan Des Obeaux, who he believes can repeat last year’s success in the Betway Bowl Chase at Aintree. The 12-times champion Jump trainer has once again assembled a solid team to send to the Randox Grand National Festival, starting on day one with the multiple Grade One-winning 10-year-old. Last year Clan Des Obeaux, who is part owned by former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, produced one of the performances of the meeting when routing his rivals by 26 lengths in the Grade One Betway Bowl, for which 11 entries were received on Friday. Although defeated in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day and in the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury last time out, Nicholls remains hopeful that he can bounce back to his best in the new headgear. Nicholls said: “We have got a nice team going to Aintree. Some of those that are going didn’t run at Cheltenham like Clan Des Obeaux and Monmiral who were kept fresh for this meeting. “Clan won this race well last year. I was slightly disappointed the last day at Newbury but we weren’t in the best of form at the time. “He looks great now and has come well in his coat. He will have blinkers on now and we thought we would just put them on to sharpen him up again. “We are hopeful of another good run and when he is on song, he is a very good horse. Next season we might be a bit busier with him and start him in the Charlie Hall or something like that, but the idea this season was to go straight to the King George. “It didn’t quite work out at Kempton, though he still ran well. Aintree and Punchestown were always the end of season targets. Last year’s race fell apart a bit, but he won very well in first time cheekpieces and he loved that track. Hopefully he can repeat that. “He is not a young horse anymore at the age of 10 and he has had some good battles, so he is hardly going to be improving but we are very happy with him at home. He got beaten by Secret Investor at Newbury last season and he isn’t a Grade One horse. However, he did improve from there to this race. “If he turns up with his A-game he would go well. I’m not worried about things like winning distances - I just want to see him run tidy and hopefully win.”

Brave out to atone for missing Chelteham Meanwhile Nicholls admits it was a difficult call to declare Bravemansgame a late non-runner in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at The Festival, but he hopes that decision can be rewarded with victory in the Grade One Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase. Since filling the runner-up spot in the Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at the meeting 12 months ago, Bravemansgame has won each of his four starts over fences including the Grade One Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day. The trainer said: “He would have had a big chance at Cheltenham but if the ground is wrong it is not ideal. In a lot of ways knowing if it was going to be as soft as it was, I could have run him over two and a half miles in the Turners. “Stage Star had run in the first and Harry (Cobden) got off and said the ground was heavy and that was his opinion, so we thought it was not the right race to run Bravemansgame in if we knew we could go to Aintree. “It was a tough decision to miss Cheltenham, but I don’t think this horse wants it too soft on a stiff track. He ran well at Aintree last year in the three-mile novices’ hurdle. He had a hard race at Cheltenham before but this year he is going there a lot fresher. “On form he should go well. He has won a Grade One and two graduation chases this season, but you know my aim all the way along has been next season’s King George. He has had a great season - he has won four from four and is on a mark of 164 which means he is a high-class horse. I think next season he will be even more exciting. “The fact he has not had a hard run at Cheltenham is a massive plus so hopefully he will run well.”

Rest of the team Pic D’Orhy (SSS Super Alloys Manifesto Novices’ Chase) “One I’m really looking forward to seeing is Pic D’Orhy. All season we have had this race in mind for him on a flat track. “We were never going to go to Cheltenham. In hindsight, we shouldn’t have gone to Sandown and instead run Bravemansgame there. “He is exciting. He loves a flat track and loves nice ground so he won’t want it too soft. The time before at Sandown was soft enough and that is a stiff old track for him. However, it was L’Homme Presse he got beaten by. He was much better back on a flat track at Kempton. “He is in good shape and hopefully he has got a nice chance. I’d say last time was his best performance over fences, but had he stood up at Newbury earlier in the season I would have said that might have been his best as he was going to bolt up that day.” Iceo (Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-0 Hurdle) “He stayed on really strongly at Kempton in the Dovecote. Perhaps against the juveniles he would have gone really well. He is probably next season’s horse. “He is very much in the mould of a Frodon and Clan who have both turned out to be lovely chasers, which is what he will be. If there is enough cut in the ground, we will have a look at this race. “It was a nice run on his British debut and he did it well but what that form is worth, I don’t quite know. Given how he ran the last day he wants a bit further than two miles.” Monmiral (Betway Aintree Hurdle) “It has been a bit of a frustrating campaign, but it was always going to be a tough season before he goes chasing in October. “He had a setback after the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle but he ran very well at Fontwell the other day when he wasn’t ready. He needed to go somewhere as a stepping-stone towards this. “We could have done with Fontwell being two weeks later to get a bit more graft in but if we were going to run anywhere before Aintree that was the race. “He ran keen and jumped well at Fontwell but he is a lot sharper now and two and a half miles around there will suit him well. On bare form he needs to improve though. “Like Iceo, he is another chaser in the making and we have known that all the way along, however we are going into the race though nice and fresh and a lot fitter than last time around a track that he has won on.”

Monmiral pictured in his stable

Bob And Co, Cat Tiger (Randox Foxhunters’ Chase) “We will make our mind up nearer the time but I think Bob And Co is more likely to run. He didn’t end up seeing a lot of the fences at Cheltenham and ended up falling. “He does miss the odd fence but at the same time he can jump brilliantly as he did last season at Punchestown. “Bob And Co has been around Auteuil enough times to know what to do around Aintree. “David (Maxwell) has got the choice between him and Cat Tiger but I think Bob And Co without shadow of a doubt is the better of the two horses.” Thyme White, Dolos (Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase) “I’m going to run Thyme White and Dolos in the Red Rum. Thyme White was ready for the Grand Annual and this might sound stupid but he might just have needed the run at Ascot on Sunday. “He hadn’t had a run since December and we had set our stall out for Cheltenham and he been prepared for that then I let him down a little bit after that so funnily enough I think his last run will bring him on. “I wanted to get a race before the Red Rum. I think he needs a fast run race where they go an end-to-end gallop and I think that will suit him there. “He was getting a great lead the other day then the horse in front fell, and Harry had to pull it up a bit in front then it was a bit of a sprint up the straight. I’m sure he is better than what he showed there. “Dolos is where he is. He won well at Sandown but there are not many options for him, so the intention is to run him as well.” Iliade Allen (Goff UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Bumper) “She was purchased out of Nick Williams’ yard and she looks a lovely filly. She ran very well at Cheltenham. She went scorching off in front and only just got caught. “We like what we see and she will be a lovely novice hurdler next season but hopefully she will run well in this. “She has been here the best part of two and half months and she has settled in nicely.” Hitman, Saint Calvados (Marsh Chase) “Hitman ran well last year at Aintree in the Manifesto but we didn’t want to go to Cheltenham and take on Allaho and the likes. “I’ve not over-raced him this season as I still think he is a shell of a horse that will be better with another summer on him. “Two and a half miles on a flat track around there will suit him well. He wasn’t beaten far at Newbury last time but he probably could have done with the ground a bit slower and that bit further, but we could have made more use of him. “He is running in all of those good races and he is just on the fringe of them as he is not quite the finished article yet. There is still more to come but he wants another summer on him. “I’m hoping next season he will really repay us with the patience we have shown with him. “Saint Calvados will run as well. He ran well in the King George but he hated the heavy ground at Ascot. He wants nice ground and hopefully it will be like that at Aintree next week. “He has had issues and problems and he is tricky to get right but he is more than capable of running a good race. I think he wants to go left-handed to bring out the best of him.” Tamaroc du Mathan, Simply The Betts (Randox Topham Handicap Chase) “Simply The Betts is a lovely horse. He is tough and genuine and jumps really well. I think he will love the fences, though he is running off a mark of 154 which I think will be tough. “Tamaroc Du Mathan is becoming well-handicapped. He ran nicely the last day at Newbury, and I’ve always thought this would be a nice race for him so hopefully he will run tidy.” Gelino Bello (Sefton Novices’ Hurdle) “He won at Aintree earlier in the season and he won well at Newbury the last day. I will enter him in the two and a half mile race as well in case it’s testing ground but the idea if it is nice ground is to go for the Sefton as I’m sure he wants three miles. “He has run well twice at Cheltenham and if that horse from Ireland (Blazing Khal) hadn’t come over he would have probably run twice. We made plenty of use of him at Newbury in preparation for this, but he is a lovely chaser for next season.” Hacker Des Places (Lydiate Handicap Hurdle) “He is likely to run in the conditional jockeys’ hurdle. He ran a nice enough race in the Imperial Cup last time. “He will have plenty of weight and Angus (Cheleda) will ride him. He will be competitive and will go quite well in a race like this.” Complete Unknown, McFabulous (EFT Construction Handicap Hurdle) “A lot will depend on the ground. Complete Unknown could go to Perth for the Listed race that Threeunderthrufive won last year, but he will also have an entry in the two and a half mile handicap hurdle here on the Friday. “We were going to run McFabulous in the Coral Cup. I will have a look at the ground and see the other entries. If it was soft, he would go two and a half in the handicap hurdle opposed to the Liverpool Hurdle or this race, but we will keep our options open.” Stage Star (Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle) “He won the Challow Hurdle over an extended two and a half at Newbury, then we ran him at Cheltenham the other day and Harry said he didn’t like the ground. “We took him out of Exeter three weeks before as we didn’t think he would want that ground so you could put a line through his last effort as up until then he had been very good. “Good to soft is perfect for him. Hopefully back on some nicer ground he will run a nice race. Again he will be a nice chaser for next season. “He ran well in the bumper at Aintree last year as well, so we know he goes on the track.”

Stage Star goes clear in the Challow