Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls on his Saturday team

Newbury

13:15 - Present Man

He is one of a number of mine who has been marking time at home, waiting for the drying ground which he needs to produce his best form. He always goes well fresh as he showed when winning first time up at Chepstow in October. This veterans race looks the perfect opportunity for him to bounce back after a couple of below par runs under big weights.

13:50 - Capeland

I’ve booked Daryl Jacob for Capeland as they got on so well together in victory two months ago at Wincanton. While this horse can handle most types of ground it is fair to say he is hard to place because he is on a stiff enough handicap mark. However the flat nature of the course at Newbury is very much in his favour.

13:50 - Grand Sancy

He won impressively at Chepstow in October before a blip at Wincanton when he choked a little bit and half panicked after making a mistake on tacky ground. Basically his wind is fine and I’ve held him back for the spring because he can’t handle the type of deep mid winter ground we’ve had over the past three months. We know Grand Sancy goes well fresh, he will relish the ground, the trip is right and his best form has been racing left handed so he has loads in his favour in a race we have farmed in recent times with nine winners in fifteen years.

15:40 - Getaway Trump

He is also declared at Doncaster and that is where he runs unless the ground there is too quick. In that case he would switch to Newbury. Getaway Trump isn’t quite as good over fences as I was hoping but he is pretty consistent, has already won twice this season and is at his best on good ground.

15:40 - Hitman

He is a really exciting young chaser and was bang in contention, going easily at Sandown last time in a Grade 1 Chase until he was a bit unlucky to fall just as the race was coming to the boil. This looks an ideal opportunity for Hitman to get back on track but I will be checking out the ground at Newbury before giving the go ahead for him to run and will not risk him if conditions dry out further.

16:15 - Silent Revolution

He is a nice prospect who is learning with experience and has started favourite on both starts. He showed bags of promise when just beaten on his debut at Wincanton before going one better in another tight finish at Huntingdon. He should again run well.