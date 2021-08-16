Paul Nicholls is priming Enrilo for a crack at the £250,000 Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury later this month.

The seven-year-old will be bidding to put the record straight following his demotion to third place for causing interference after being first past the post in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown in April. Enrilo is 7/1 favourite with the sponsors for the prestigious staying handicap chase on November 27 after he was allotted 10st 10lb. “The intention is to go straight to Newbury with Enrilo, it always has been the plan for him to go there fit, fresh and well,” said the Ditcheat trainer, who is seeking a fourth win in the race.