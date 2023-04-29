Paul Nicholls admits he would be disappointed if he doesn’t eclipse his personal best seasonal prize money total by a ‘good bit’ after assembling a strong team to represent his yard on bet365 Jump Finale at Sandown Park on Saturday.

With a 14th Jump trainers’ championship already secured, the Ditcheat handler will now bid to topple his current best prize money total of £3,646,511 which was set during the 2007-08 season when he had the likes of Kauto Star and Denman at his disposal. And with less than £100,000 required to better that figure the 61 year old, who saddled a five-timer on bet365 last year, will be going all out to end another memorable campaign, which has seen him send out six Grade One winners, on a high note. He said: “We had the likes of Kauto Star, Denman, Big Buck’s, Master Minded and Neptune Collonges back then when we set that total and they won plenty of big races that season.

“We’ve got Bravemansgame, who was second in a Gold Cup and who has won a King George VI Chase and Charlie Hall, but collectively across the board there wouldn’t be the number of stars like back then. “We are almost certain to break it as it is less than £100,000 that we need. We have two or three in almost every race at Sandown and plenty of runners during the week so I would be disappointed if we don’t do it and do it by a good bit. “We have got a 28% strike rate as well and we are chuffed with that and it reflects well on the whole team. It is nice going into the meeting with no pressure as I’ve already won a 14th trainers’ championship.” Heading the team that Nicholls plans to send to Sandown Park at the weekend is Greaneteen, who will be seeking a record-equalling third victory in the Grade One bet365 Celebration Chase. Among those in contention to take the nine year old on is multiple Grade One winner Jonbon from the yard of Nicky Henderson. However, Nicholls insists he will have to take his form to the ‘next level’ if he is to deny Greaneteen a hat-trick of wins in the race. He said: “This is his race. He ran very well in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. He would have been second had he not made a bad mistake at the top of the hill. He then stayed on and ran a really fine race. He loves Sandown and he is in good shape and is fresh and well. Hopefully he will go very well.

Greaneteen ran them ragged in the Haldon Gold Cup

“Jonbon is in there but he would have to take his form to the next level. We are top on the ratings and it is a bit different novice chasing compared to this sort of level but he is obviously a good horse.” One race that didn’t feature in Nicholls five-timer at the corresponding fixture last year was the bet365 Gold Cup Handicap Chase, with the most recent of his four wins in the Premier Handicap coming back in 2015 with Just A Par. But the Grand National-winning trainer intends to saddle four runners in this year’s race headed by multiple Grade One scorer Frodon, who Nicholls expects to be well suited by the three miles and five furlongs trip. He continued: “I’ve had this race in mind for a while for Frodon. Good ground will suit him well. It would be handy if Hewick runs as he would keep the weights down, but he is in at Punchestown on Wednesday “The track and trip will suit him a treat. He ran very well at Kempton the last day and he stayed on very well with 12 stone on his back. I think this is a nice race for him.

Frodon and Bryony Forst on their way to victory

“It is a new trip but he has run well over an extended three and a quarter miles at Cheltenham and at Sandown on that good ground it will suit him well. This isn’t Frodon’s last run as he will have a few runs next season and we will probably start him off in the Badger Beer Chase at Wincanton again. “He loves what he is doing and he is working well. He was made keen fresh on Monday morning schooling. I think he will run well.” Enrilo has become something of a standing dish in the Premier Handicap in recent seasons having been placed third in the race in 2021 after initially finishing first past the post before pulling up in last year’s renewal. And Nicholls insists he would not be surprised if the nine year old made it third time lucky having done a ‘lot of graft’ in the build-up. He said: “Enrilo ran okay at Kempton last time but the ground was too soft for him. He has done a lot of graft for this. He has done a lot of schooling and a lot of everything to get him right for this race on Saturday as it has been our target for a long time. “There is unfinished business with this lad having won the race two years ago before losing it in the stewards’ room. He has got plenty of ability and he is on a nice mark now. Hopefully this will be the right race for him to go well in.” Joining both Frodon and Enrilo will be stablemates Switch Hitter and Broken Halo, who will bid for a third straight success at the track after winning the Castel Royal Artillery Gold Cup and the Grand Military Gold Cup. The trainer continued: “Switch Hitter wants decent ground and I’m sure he will stay forever. Whether a big field will suit him I don’t know but we will find out and one of the conditional jockeys at the yard will ride him. Broken Halo has won the two military races this season and he likes Sandown. This is a different cup of tea but you never know how he might go.”

Solo on his way to Pendil success