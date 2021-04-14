Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls on Thursday team

14:40 - Eglantine Du Seuil

She hasn’t found life easy in testing conditions this winter and will appreciate the drier ground at Cheltenham where she ran ok under a big weight last time at the Festival. She also lost a shoe.

Eglantine Du Seuil is in much shallower waters now and we know she likes this course having won at the Festival two years ago. Decent ground is important to her.

16:25 - Cut The Mustard

She is another of ours who will enjoy the better ground. She ran very well at the Festival last time in the Mares’ Chase behind Colreevy over two and a half miles which proved to be a shade too far for her.

She has plenty in her favour dropping back to two miles and looks to hold the best chance of my two runners.