Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls on Thursday team

By Sporting Life
17:00 · WED April 14, 2021

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has two runners at Cheltenham on Thursday. Check out his thoughts on both.

14:40 - Eglantine Du Seuil

She hasn’t found life easy in testing conditions this winter and will appreciate the drier ground at Cheltenham where she ran ok under a big weight last time at the Festival. She also lost a shoe.

Eglantine Du Seuil is in much shallower waters now and we know she likes this course having won at the Festival two years ago. Decent ground is important to her.

16:25 - Cut The Mustard

She is another of ours who will enjoy the better ground. She ran very well at the Festival last time in the Mares’ Chase behind Colreevy over two and a half miles which proved to be a shade too far for her.

She has plenty in her favour dropping back to two miles and looks to hold the best chance of my two runners.

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content