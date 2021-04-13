Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls on his Wednesday team

14:40 - Magic Saint

He was jumping beautifully and going ok in the Topham at Aintree on Friday until his saddle slipped as he swung left after the Canal Turn so Harry Cobden pulled him up. You wouldn’t know he’d had a race when he schooled fine on Monday morning and I’m keeping him to two and a half miles ridden by Bryan Carver who won on him at this track in November.

15:50 - Diese Des Bieffes

He was showing plenty and travelling really well last time at Kempton, looking like he‘d have a big say in the outcome until blundering out of contention at the second last flight. Angus Cheleda wisely looked after Diese Des Bieffes and virtually pulled him up as he thought he’d lost his action. But he was fine afterwards and could be a lively outsider in this.

Best chance: Magic Saint each-way. I’m keen to try him again at this trip of two and a half miles after his mishap at Aintree.