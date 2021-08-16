The nine-year-old was the highest-rated horse in training after getting the better of Altior in a highly-anticipated clash at Ascot two years ago, but there have been a few bumps in the road since.

A dominant display in last year’s Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby suggested he might back to his best, but he was pulled up on his next two starts and again when defending his Charlie Hall crown last month.

In the immediate aftermath of his latest defeat, Nicholls admitted retirement could have to be considered, but he is ready to roll the dice one more time.

He said: “Cyrname underwent a wind operation yesterday (Wednesday) – he had a tie forward operation.

“He won’t be back until the spring, but he bounced out of the Wetherby race really well.

“He’s only nine years old and there was no suggestion with the way he is that he needed retiring.”