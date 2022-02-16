Bravemansgame took a seriously progressive profile into last year's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and was 4/1 to extend his winning sequence, only to be made to look relatively one-paced by the Henry De Bromhead-trained Bob Olinger and Willie Mullins' Gaillard Du Mesnil.

Since then Bravemansgame has made a perfect transition to fences, winning four from four including against more seasoned campaigners earlier in the season.

“This year he is a stronger horse and jumping fences suits him," Nicholls told Tattersalls Cheltenham.

"I would like to think we have a live chance, but the Irish are still going to be hard to beat."

Reflecting on the seven-year-old's latest victory, a three and a half-length defeat of Pats Fancy at Newbury on 'Super Saturday', the champion trainer said: "We were thrilled with his run on Saturday and he’s come out of the race well. You wouldn’t know he has been to the races; he has come back just like it was a normal day out for him.

“We hadn’t been that hard on him up to the race, so he was bound to improve for a run. He doesn’t take a lot of work. He can now have a quiet fortnight, just ticking over, and then get ready for Cheltenham."