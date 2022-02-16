Paul Nicholls feels he has a better chance of claiming Cheltenham Festival success with Bravemansgame a year on from last season's humbling at the hands of Bob Olinger.
Bravemansgame took a seriously progressive profile into last year's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and was 4/1 to extend his winning sequence, only to be made to look relatively one-paced by the Henry De Bromhead-trained Bob Olinger and Willie Mullins' Gaillard Du Mesnil.
Since then Bravemansgame has made a perfect transition to fences, winning four from four including against more seasoned campaigners earlier in the season.
“This year he is a stronger horse and jumping fences suits him," Nicholls told Tattersalls Cheltenham.
"I would like to think we have a live chance, but the Irish are still going to be hard to beat."
Reflecting on the seven-year-old's latest victory, a three and a half-length defeat of Pats Fancy at Newbury on 'Super Saturday', the champion trainer said: "We were thrilled with his run on Saturday and he’s come out of the race well. You wouldn’t know he has been to the races; he has come back just like it was a normal day out for him.
“We hadn’t been that hard on him up to the race, so he was bound to improve for a run. He doesn’t take a lot of work. He can now have a quiet fortnight, just ticking over, and then get ready for Cheltenham."
Providing ground conditions are favourable the seven-year-old will line up in the Grade One Brown Advisory Novices' Chase over three miles at the Cheltenham Festival, following a similar path to Denman in 2007.
Nicholls said: “Denman went to Newbury en route to winning the RSA. When I had it [Newbury] in mind, I forgot it was a handicap, as it used to be a non-handicap, but I thought he was good enough to run.
“He’s geared up for Cheltenham now. He’ll run on Wednesday in the three-mile race unless the ground is very attritional. Hopefully it won’t be as I think three miles is his trip."
Owned by John Dance and Bryan Drew, Bravemansgame was purchased at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Festival Sale for £370,000 by Paul Nicholls and Tom Malone from Donnchadh Doyle’s Monbeg Stables.
Nicholls said: “I remember when we bought him at the Tattersalls Sale at the Cheltenham Festival. I am busy with racing and it’s a hard job to do it all, but Tom Malone kept on about this horse.
“Bryan Drew was interested in getting involved in a horse, but I don’t think he was thinking of spending quite so much money. We bought him as we fell in love with him, and we didn’t want to leave him behind. Megan [Nicholls] knew John Dance quite well and he agreed to have half of him, so it worked out well. They’re two great owners."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.