Betfair ambassador takes us through his Monday team and he's expecting a big run from Truckers Lodge in the Welsh National.

Paul Nicholls guide: Monday December 27 Chepstow 12:30 - Chavez He’s a big, strong horse who wasn’t quite right after winning a bumper last season on testing ground at Chepstow. So we put him away and gave him a wind op in the summer. He’s a nice staying chaser for the future and has schooled well but whatever he does on Monday he will improve for the run. 13:05 - Cut The Mustard She needed the run again last time, and is finally getting to a more realistic handicap handicap mark in a race like this. I’m hoping first time cheek pieces can help Cut The Mustard who has a nice, light weight and is at her best in the mud. 13:40 - Magistrato He has been crying out for soft ground all season and the more it rains at Chepstow the more it will suit him. He won as he liked at this track on his is debut for us and then found the ground a bit too lively when he was fourth at Cheltenham in a race that turned into a bit of a sprint. He was due to run at Doncaster earlier in the month but I had to pull him out on the day because I wasn’t happy with him. Solid chance.

14:10 - Take Your Time He is a strong, staying type, unbeaten in two starts this season and was raised 5lbs after his latest success at this track. He’s progressive, should still be competitive on his new mark and will relish testing conditions. 14:50 - Highland Hunter He surprised me by winning narrowly on his seasonal debut at Sandown because I’d left plenty to work on and the ground was quick enough on the day. Although he picked up a 4lbs penalty for this race he still has a handy racing weight of 10st 9lbs, is bound to improve tons for that run and will not mind if it gets heavy at Chepstow. This has been his target since he came back in the summer. 14:50 Truckers Lodge He was a close second in this race two years ago, again ran very well in it in January and is a sporting each way shot to finish in the money again. He is not the biggest so it’s a big bonus that he only has to carry 10 st 10 lbs in a race in which few of his rivals stay as well as him. I’ve taken Truckers Lodge out a few times at the last minute this season because the ground hasn’t been soft for him and conditions were still faster than ideal when he finally ran in the trial for this race three weeks ago. The more it rains the better his chance. 15:25 - Storm Arising He needed the run the other day at Sandown where he was a bit free before tiring late on. I always thought he would make a nice chaser and he jumps well as you would expect of a horse who ran in a point-to-point. Storm Arising had useful form on soft ground over hurdles last winter and stays well so I am looking for a big run from him on his debut over fences. Kempton 12:45 - Iceo He is a good looking type who joined us after making a winning debut over hurdles at Dieppe in August for Guillaume Macaire. He’s been a bit keen at home but is going the right way now and while I expect him to run well he is bound to improve for the experience. 13:20 Solo He is knocking on the door over fences, will enjoy going right handed at Kempton where he has run well before, and the softer the ground the more he will appreciate it. Edwardstone looks the one to beat after his recent success success at Sandown but he did have a hard race there. Although we have a bit to find with him on the form book I wouldn’t be surprised to see Solo outrun his odds.