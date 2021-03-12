Saturday preview: Betfair ambassaor Paul Nicholls on his team

13:50 - Jeremy Pass

He couldn’t handle deep ground at Ascot in January but was much better last time at Doncaster when finishing a close third in a decent novice event which qualified him for this race. He would just have needed that run a bit and wouldn’t want any more rain at Sandown. If it stays dry he would have a little each way chance in a highly competitive final.

14:25 - Diego Du Charmil

Talented and versatile he did a lovely piece of work at Wincanton last week. He ran tidily in his first two starts over hurdles this season but like a few of mine at the time wasn’t at his best in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton over Christmas. Diego also didn’t appreciate the cheek pieces we put on that day so I think you can put a line through that run. Given that he is on a mark of 145 over hurdles and 8lbs higher over fences it makes sense to have a crack at the Imperial Cup. He goes well fresh and is in good order.

14:25 - Malaya

I have to admit she was a bit disappointing last time at Ascot where I felt the step up in trip would be in her favour. But after watching her that day I am not convinced that is the case. While Malaya can be a bit in and out she won this race two years ago, so we know the track suits her well and it wouldn’t surprise me to see her bounce back to form.