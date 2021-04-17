Ayr Sunday preview: Paul Nicholls column

13:15 - Grand Sancy

He was a bit too keen at Newbury last month over two and a half miles so as he has shown good form over over the minimum trip, including a victory in the Elite Hurdle, we are dropping him back to two miles and putting back on the hood he usually wears. The big galloping track at Ayr should play to his strengths.

14:25 - Diego Du Charmil

He is so consistent and after campaigning at the top level this season he deserved his day in the sun at Plumpton recently with a fluent success in the Sussex Champion Hurdle ridden by Angus Cheleda. It’s a bonus that under the race conditions he only has to carry one pound of his penalty and Angus again claims a handy 7lbs. So I’m hopeful of another big run.

14:25 - Thyme White

Conditions at Ayr are ideal for Thyme White who has plenty of pace and is at his best on the forecast good ground at Ayr. Cheltenham didn’t suit Thyme White on slower ground last time and I’ve had this race in mind for him for a while. Decent chance.

15:00 - Tamaroc Du Mathan

He has taken to fences like a natural, has quickly developed into a smart novice and we deliberately side-stepped Cheltenham to wait for this race. I couldn’t be happier with Tamaroc Du Mathan who impressed in the Pendil Chase at Kempton. I am looking forward to seeing how he gets on against the favourite Allmankind.