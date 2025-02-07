Patrick Mullins weekend preview ahead of Naas and Navan

Allegori De Vassy , however, won the Opera Hat 12 months ago and lines up on the back of a stylish success in a Grade 3 at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day.

The two Mullins representatives face just one rival - Must Be Obeyed - in the Listed BBA Ireland Limited Opera Hat Mares Chase, with Dinoblue on something of a recovery mission having been well held in her two starts so far this season.

Patrick Mullins told Sporting Life: "Dinoblue has to give weight away to Allegorie De Vassy - they've actually butted heads a few times by this stage.

"Allegorie De Vassy can be very in and out but her performance the last day was a phenomenal performance I thought, and she won this race last year.

"That probably puts the ball slightly more in her court, albeit Dinoblue has gone and won a Grade 1 against the geldings over two miles (December 2023). She was a little bit disappointing at Christmas, but that was again at the highest level.

"So I can't call it to be honest, I think it's going to be very tight. I know there's only three runners but it's going to be a fascinating contest."

Earlier on the Naas card, Murcia runs in the PSIL Property Maintenance Supporting Kill GAA Rated Hurdle and a positive showing here could see the Kenny Alexander-owned filly be given an option at next month's Cheltenham Festival.

Mullins said: "She got thrown in at the deep end at Christmas. She's not a big filly, she's quite small and petite. We were hoping for better but she has a mark in the low-120s and we'd be disappointed if she can't be competitive here.

"We're definitely hoping for that (to enter for the Fred Winter at Cheltenham), this weekend will tell us what direction we're going. But we think she's better than her run at Christmas and we'd be very disappointed if she can't be very competitive in these calmer waters."