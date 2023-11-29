Patrick Mullins update on stable stars including Galopin Des Champs, Gaelic Warrior and more

"He just disappointed us last season. We didn’t find any major reason, but he definitely wasn’t at the top of his game."

"He obviously knows my fellow can go left and he’s gone up our inside. Look, he might have come around us and won anyway but it was a bit annoying. That said it was a fantastic run from Appreciate It and hopefully he can go on and fulfil the potential we thought he had last year.

"You’re going down to the last fence and there’s no inside rail and he’s a horse who can be a bit lairy and he’s jumped left at the last and JJ (Slevin on Fastorslow) has ridden his horse very well.

The Get Stuck In pundit was aboard Appreciate It and told this week’s show: "We got a very easy lead, surprisingly easy really, but he jumped really well and got into a great rhythm. I was a bit frustrated after the race. I don’t think I was on the best horse, and I don’t think it’s a race I should have won, but I think it’s a race I maybe could have won.

Sent off at 1/2, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner could never land a blow in finishing third behind Fastorslow and Appreciate It .

Neither on Sunday was Galopin Des Champs, but Mullins isn’t worried that March’s defeat of Bravemansgame at Cheltenham has left a mark.

“We've gone down over the last two fences at huge speed and I was a little surprised anything came past me after jumping the last but if I’m honest, but Galopin never jumped,” he said.

“Paul (Townend) just said even early on it was the case and at the third last he’s jumped a bit slow and Blue Lord gets up his inside and he’s pushed three wide around the home bend. He definitely didn’t jump as well as he can which suggests there’s a little niggle at him somewhere but he seems fine after the race.

“I wouldn’t be of the opinion that it’s post Gold Cup exertions or anything like that, just on the day he didn’t jump as well as he can. I thought it was a good run regardless, he didn’t get a hard race and for March I’d still be quite happy.”

Meanwhile, Mullins has warned Cheltenham won’t be the be all and end all for Gaelic Warrior this season given his preference for going right-handed. The five-year-old made a stunning winning chasing debut at Punchestown on Saturday, going clear at an early stage and beating Inothewayurthinkin by an effortless 14 lengths.

It was a performance that greatly impressed Graeme North in this week’s Watch And Learn column but Mullins told Get Stuck In: "It was jaw dropping. You would probably like to see him a little more sensible perhaps, he was doing a lot with Paul (Townend) and more than you’d have wanted but he really enjoyed himself. He enjoys jumping fences.

“The way he ran you might be thinking of coming back in trip even though I think three miles is well within his compass as you saw at Punchestown but he’s going to have to relax and settle.

"Maybe with racing he will. When he won his maiden hurdle last year he won by 86 lengths and did something similar so maybe the more he races the more he relaxes and the way he looked there it is possible he could make up into a better chaser.

"He definitely is better going right-handed though if people are thinking about Cheltenham. He’s run there twice and ran very well but probably not up to his very best because it’s left-handed. There are lots of good races outside Cheltenham."

Mullins expects Tullyhill to bounce back from a surprise defeat on his hurdling debut at Punchestown last weekend.

Sent off at 1/8, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned five-year-old finished very tired and 24 lengths adrift of the winner Shannon Royale in Sunday's I.N.H. Stallion Owners European Breeders Fund Maiden Hurdle.

Mullins, who partnered the gelding to finish second behind A Dream To Share in the Champion Bumper last season, told this week’s episode of Get Stuck In: “He was very disappointing for all the winner is a very good horse. To me, it was two miles six furlongs and Jack (Kennedy) set out his stall good and early and I just think our fellow blew up basically.

"He didn’t jump as well as he can but I think that was just him getting tired, his jumping got poorer late in the race. I wouldn’t be overly concerned and think you’ll see a different horse next time when we’ll probably drop back in trip.”