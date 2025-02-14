Patrick Mullins Sunday preview: Interesting bumper debutant

The horse in question is Gameofinches who runs in the closing Watch Every Race Live From Punchestown On Racing TV (Pro/Am) Flat Race.

Mullins told Sporting Life: "He has the same owners as Final Demand and is a fine, big horse, a bit like Final Demand.

“Again he’s an older horse. He’s six, won a five-year-old point-to-point for Paul Cashman very impressively and I think this horse has a huge engine. I’m really looking forward to riding him, I think he could be quite good.”