Patrick Mullins Sunday preview: Interesting bumper debutant

Seven days on from Copacabana throwing his hat into the Weatherbys Champion Bumper ring, Patrick Mullins has high hopes of another Closutton debutant at Punchestown on Sunday.
The horse in question is Gameofinches who runs in the closing Watch Every Race Live From Punchestown On Racing TV (Pro/Am) Flat Race.
Mullins told Sporting Life: "He has the same owners as Final Demand and is a fine, big horse, a bit like Final Demand.
“Again he’s an older horse. He’s six, won a five-year-old point-to-point for Paul Cashman very impressively and I think this horse has a huge engine. I’m really looking forward to riding him, I think he could be quite good.”
