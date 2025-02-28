Patrick Mullins Saturday preview: Kelso and Navan

Patrick Mullins is on his travels again this weekend, heading to Kelso for one ride on Saturday.

The horse in question is Chart Topper in the bet365 Premier Novices' Hurdle and the six-year-old is among the leading fancies for the Grade Two contest having won his last two starts. “He’s a horse my mother bred and we’ve always thought an awful lot of him but he had a setback and disappointed in his bumpers and we thought maybe he wasn’t the horse we hoped he was going to be," Mullins told Sporting Life. “But his two wins at Downpatrick and Wetherby have both been quite eyecatching. Saturday is a big step up in grade into a Grade Two, but it’s fantastic prize-money and Kelso deserve huge credit for that, and not just in the novice hurdle. “The Morebattle is worth more than the Thyestes or Troytown for example, it's fantastic prize money. Emmet (Mullins) has been there before and says it’s a bit like our Thyestes day with a great atmosphere and crowd and I'm really looking forward to getting to ride around it."