Patrick Mullins Saturday preview: Ayr rides

We spoke to Patrick Mullins about his four rides at Ayr on Saturday as he bids to win a second Grand National in the space of a week.

14:15 Ethical Diamond

“When I rode him in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham I had his run at Royal Ascot in the back of my mind where he was very, very keen. I just dropped him out last, took a chance, and it didn’t work out. As it turned out it was the wrong place to be and I was too far back but he ran very well in the circumstances. “But what surprised me was I was expecting to be continually taking him back but he was so relaxed, so cool, calm and collected all the way round. I think I’ll be a lot more positive on him on Saturday. He should love the ground, the flat track and while he has top weight, I think he has a huge chance.” 15:35 Olympic Man

“Hopefully I get further than I did last year on Mr Incredlble…but he has to have a good chance. He has plenty of weight but should like the trip and should like the ground. His jumping has been a little bit scrappy at times but Macdermott would probably have been a similar type last year. “He has a good chance but the one I’d love to ride is Chosen Witness. Since he won at Ayr last year I thought that’s where you’d love to come back with him. He has too light a weight for me so Sean O’Keeffe rides him.”

16:45 Chart Topper

“He ran a cracker at Kelso last time and the winner, Jet To Vegas, ran reasonably well at Aintree as well. I think stepping up in trip will help, he settles very well and is very economical with his jumping so going up to two-and-a-half miles should bring about improvement. “It’s hard to know how good Harry Derham’s horse, Queensbury Boy, is. His Punchestown second last season to Wingmen probably sets the standard. Ben Pauling’s The Jukebox Kid is another one in there too. I think our fellow will run well but it is very competitive.” 17:20 Dysart Dolomite