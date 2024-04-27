Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free Bets
New!
Fast Results
Scores
Racecards
Log in
|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Patrick Mullins reacts to Willie's first British title
By Sporting Life
16:45 · SAT April 27, 2024
Watch Patrick Mullins react to Willie winning the British trainers' title for the first time.
"It's up there with the very best Willie has achieved" | Patrick Mullins on British Trainers Title
Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link
Next Off
Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for
FREE
- No monthly subscription fee
Join for Free HERE
Click
HERE
for more information
Most Followed
MOST READ RACING
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Create an Account
Login
Download the app
Football data provided by
Horse Racing Powered By
Featured Events
Cheltenham
Grand National
Royal Ascot
About us
About Us
Careers
My Sporting Life
Sporting Life app
Modern Slavery Statement
Support
Contact Us
Feedback
Accessibility
Safer Gambling
Betting & Free Bets
Racecards
Fast Results
Scores & Fixtures
Vidiprinter
My Stable
Free Bets
Tips
Racing Tips
Football Tips
Golf Tips
Darts Tips
Snooker Tips
Tipping Records
Download the app
Check out our Podcasts
Privacy Policy
Privacy Statement
Privacy Preference Centre
Cookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to
Safer Gambling
and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.