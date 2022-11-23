Patrick Mullins feels there's plenty of improvement left in State Man after chasing him home in Sunday's Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

He was aboard runner-up Sharjah who chased home his stablemate but was fighting a losing battle from the moment the winner quickened clear from the second last. Mullins told this week's Get Stuck In programme: "We didn't hang around, it was a good gallop, Danny found himself in front on Saldier with blinkers on and it was a very straightforward race to ride. "I was obviously behind State Man who's jumping was a little scratchy at times while Sharjah jumped well. The race probably didn't develop until after the second last but I was disappointed with how quickly I was beaten on Sharjah, I thought I'd get past Saldier on the bridle and that hasn't happened. I have to think he needed it more than I thought he would.

"I was taken by how State Man put the race to bed" | Patrick Mullins Morgiana Hurdle reflections