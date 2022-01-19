Son and assistant trainer to father Willie, Patrick will be a regular voice on the podcast as we build up to the Cheltenham Festival and he’s as excited as anyone about the Grade One SBK Clarence House Chase on Saturday.

Mullins’ Energumene is five from five over fences, Shishkin is six from six, so one of those perfect records will have to give in a clash that has got everyone in racing talking.

He said on the podcast: “Bubbles always burst eventually, we’re well used to it. Shishkin has probably achieved more – he won the Supreme Novices’ and our fellow only had one run over hurdles so he’s probably a bit behind on experience.

“They’re very hard to compare, they’ve both beaten Captain Guinness, I think the only horse that’s run against the two of them, and Shishkin beat him a little bit further.

“I think Shishkin is a little bit ahead on form at the moment, but our fellow hasn’t had the opportunity to match that so this will be his chance.”