Patrick Mullins joined our team on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast to discuss the weekend’s huge clash between Shishkin and Energumene at Ascot.
Son and assistant trainer to father Willie, Patrick will be a regular voice on the podcast as we build up to the Cheltenham Festival and he’s as excited as anyone about the Grade One SBK Clarence House Chase on Saturday.
Mullins’ Energumene is five from five over fences, Shishkin is six from six, so one of those perfect records will have to give in a clash that has got everyone in racing talking.
He said on the podcast: “Bubbles always burst eventually, we’re well used to it. Shishkin has probably achieved more – he won the Supreme Novices’ and our fellow only had one run over hurdles so he’s probably a bit behind on experience.
“They’re very hard to compare, they’ve both beaten Captain Guinness, I think the only horse that’s run against the two of them, and Shishkin beat him a little bit further.
“I think Shishkin is a little bit ahead on form at the moment, but our fellow hasn’t had the opportunity to match that so this will be his chance.”
But while Mullins reckons Shishkin has the slightest edge on the formbook, he’s hoping that Energumene might get him out of his comfort zone just before the business end of the race.
He said: “Shishkin hit a flat spot at Kempton and if our fellow is jumping and travelling over the third last at Ascot - and Shishkin is maybe hitting a flat spot - that makes it very interesting.
“It should be fascinating tactically. I don’t think Energumene has to lead, he’s not an Un De Sceaux type who has to lead, it’s just the fact he jumps and has a high-cruising speed.
“Maybe First Flow will end up making the running at a good enough gallop and Energumene will sit in behind him. Or if he’s able to go faster than First Flow he can go past him.
“It’s not a case we have to make the running, it’s just a case that, particularly in his novice races, with the way he jumps and his cruising speed, he was just going faster than everything else at all stages.
“We’re very happy with Energumene, there’s a few horses that’ll catch your eye every morning at Closutton and he is one of them, he has a presence about him. We’ll get to find out just how good he is at the weekend.”
To listen to the podcast in full, where you’ll listen to Patrick’s thoughts on Dysart Dynamo’s Cheltenham target, listen via any of the platforms below.