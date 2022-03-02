State Man is short in the betting for three handicaps; the Coral Cup, McCoy Contractors County Hurdle and Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ race, but Patrick thinks he’d be most interesting for the latter.

He told the Sporting Life Racing Podcast: “He’s a big strong horse with plenty of size and scope. We were hoping he’d be a Grade One novice this year and then he fell at Christmas and that held him up.

“So he’s come this route accidentally as such. We would like to think he’s better than a mark of 141, even though he has a lack of experience.

“Obviously he’s entered all over the place, but Richard Deegan rode him in a conditional jockeys’ race at Limerick so should he go for the Martin Pipe, Ritchie knows him well.

“He’s a man with plenty of experience and having a good jockey in that race is as important as having the right horse.”

Another lightly-raced hurdler is Gaelic Warrior ahead of the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, so unexposed he had his three qualifying runs in France and has yet to be seen on UK or Irish shores.

Favourite for the Fred Winter since January, confidence is high about the Rich Ricci-owned market leader.

“He’s a horse we like a lot,” Patrick said. “His work at home is very good, he’s a strong horse and one who’ll jump a fence no problem.

“A mark of 129, look, when we’re buying these horses we hope they’re 140-plus so we definitely expect him to be better than that mark.

“Off that mark we’re very excited to be running him.”