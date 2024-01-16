Patrick Mullins on Maughreen and Mystical Power

It's been another good weekend for the Mullins team and we got Patrick's thoughts on some of their big winners.

Watch the video below for his reaction to the Lawlor's of Naas one-two and defeat of Blood Destiny at Punchestown while he reflects on big victories for two of the Closutton bluebloods.

Patrick Mullins on Mystical Power, Maughreen, Readin Tommy Wrong and more...

Maughreen - Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Flat Race, Punchestown Monday "She came in here late last spring and we had her for a couple of weeks but we thought she was probably too big a mare to be running in the summer anyway so we put her away to grass and brought her back in during the autumn. "She was in pre-training for a while and came to us eight to ten weeks ago. We had her away to a schooling race at Naas where she went nicely without wowing us and she worked well at the Curragh, again without wowing us. So what she did on the track at Punchestown on Monday was a pleasant surprise. I thought she might win but the manner she did it in was very exciting for everyone involved. "We'll look at all the good bumpers at the major spring festivals - on a performance like that she's entitled to take her chance in any bumper. Obviously there's a great programme for the mares too but plenty of mares' have won the Cheltenham race too, the likes of Fayonagh and Relegate so that's an option as well. We're not going to rush to any decision."

Mystical Power - Sky Bet Moscow Flyer, Punchestown Monday "It was another pleasant surprise. We thought he might win but for him to do it in the manner he did was very pleasing. He's been a very slow burn, it took a while for the penny to drop when we first got him last spring. We only got him out in the summer and he just won his bumper, he wasn't hugely impressive, and while he improved to win in Galway, what he did at Punchestown was a completely different kettle of fish. "He's improving with every run so who's to say where it will stop? His jumping probably does need to sharpen up a little but he has done plenty of it with Enda Bolger before he came to us so maybe that's going to be his style of jumping. Being by Annie Power makes him very special around here, I'm told he's favourite for the Sky Bet Supreme now and if Annie Power, with her first foal, could have a Cheltenham winner how special would that be?"